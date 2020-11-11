Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 08:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BELLWAY PLC - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 10

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2019/20, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These shareholder documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at bellwayplc.co.uk

a) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2020;

b) Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday 11 December 2020; and

c) Proxy Form.

Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be a closed meeting held at 8.30 am on Friday11 December 2020 at Woolsington House, Woolsington, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE13 8BF.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

