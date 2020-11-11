DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2020

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2020 11-Nov-2020 / 09:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the THIRD quarter and NINE MONTHS OF 2020 Q3 2020 Revenue growth of 13%; 17% increase in OIBDA[1]; FCF[2] up 26% FY 2020 guidance upgraded to >=9% Revenue & OIBDA growth Moscow, Russia - November 11, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS[3]. In accordance with the accounting policy of the Group, the acquisition of Tele2 Russia has been recognized as a business combination under common control. According to this method the merger of businesses arising from a transfer of entity stakes under common control of the Group's shareholders, is presented as if the merger took place in the earliest period of the statements, or, if later, effective from the date that common control was put into effect; for this purpose comparatives are revised. Rostelecom's consolidated financial statements for 2019 have therefore been revised to incorporate Tele2 Russia's performance as if the acquisition had been completed on 1 January 2019. THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 13% to RUB 135 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019; - mobile services revenue grew 14% year-on-year; - digital services revenue grew 62% year-on-year; - OIBDA up by 17% to RUB 53.7 billion; - OIBDA margin grew by 1.5 p.p. to 39.8%; - Net profit increased by 31% to RUB 12 billion; - CAPEX[4] excluding state programmes stood at RUB 24.3 billion (18% of revenue) compared to RUB 18.8 billion (15.7% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2019; - FCF increased by 26% to RUB 19.5 billion; - Net debt[5] increased by 23% since the beginning of the year to RUB 410 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x. Key figures for 3Q 2020 RUB million 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 134,988 119,621 13% OIBDA 53,677 45,736 17% OIBDA margin % 39.8% 38.2% - Operating Income 23,087 18,724 23% Operating margin % 17.1% 15.7% - Net Income 11,988 9,140 31% % of revenue 8.9% 7.6% - Capital Expenditure 24,325 18,755 30% % of revenue 18.0% 15.7% - Net debt 410,027 322,744 27% Net debt/ OIBDA 2.2 1.9 - FCF 19,512 15,455 4,057 NINE MONTHS OF 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 12% to RUB 383.9 billion compared to the nine months of 2019; ? OIBDA increased by 15% year-on-year to RUB 149.6 billion; ? OIBDA margin grew by 1 p.p. to 39%; ? Net profit increased by 21% to RUB 27.4 billion; ? CAPEX stood at RUB 71 billion (18.5% of revenue) compared to RUB 62.8 billion (18.3% of revenue) in the nine months of 2019; ? FCF stood at RUB 4.7 billion compared to RUB 14.6 billion in the nine months of 2019; ? Net debt increased by 23% since the beginning of the year to RUB 410 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x. Key figures for 9M 2020 RUB million 9M 2020 9M 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 383,880 342,858 12% OIBDA 149,559 130,078 15% OIBDA margin % 39.0% 37.9% - Operating Income 60,591 51,490 18% Operating margin % 15.8% 15.0% - Net Income 27,431 22,670 21% % of revenue 7.1% 6.6% - Capital Expenditure 70,976 62,794 13% % of revenue 18.5% 18.3% - Net debt 410,027 322,744 27% Net debt/ OIBDA 2.2 1.9 - FCF 4,734 14,556 (9,822) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "We delivered robust financial and operational growth in the third quarter of 2020. Growth across the Group remained on track with revenue up by 13%, OIBDA up 17% and FCF also up by 26%. Our key strategic business segments - mobile and digital services - continue to be successful as we remain focused on delivering Rostelecom's digital transformation strategy, which sets out our ambition to be the largest integrated digital company in Russia. Our ambitious digital economy projects, spanning a large variety of promising sectors, reinforce this solid growth trajectory. We continue to expand the industries we serve by entering new high-potential markets, building strong management teams to drive our robust marketing strategy to deliver growth into new and adjacent market segments. Through targeted M&A deals and partnerships, we are creating high-performing teams with diverse competencies to build on our competitive advantage. The acquisition of utilities software developers Forkam and Fastech; the expansion of our product ecosystem with Elvis Plus, the leading security system integrator; the strengthening of our position in video content terrestrial delivery, all have significant potential to expand and diversify products and solutions that sit within the growing ecosystem of Rostelecom business clusters. We continue to develop smart digital solutions for business, government, and private users, and we will soon announce a refreshed strategy which will slightly recalibrate our focus. Built on strong recent achievements, the Rostelecom brand today represents a solid portfolio of fast-growing and high-potential businesses, that are currently undervalued by the market. Our key effort builds on delivering commercial and operational success, within these new business clusters, in order to unlock their potential and ultimately, the true value of our company. In addition to this strong focus on new growth projects and strengthening our position on the digital frontier, we plan to maintain an attractive dividend yield, which, coupled with steady business growth, shapes a unique long-term investment opportunity." Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "The recent achievements in key markets and across our business segments continue to translate into strong and steady growth while strengthening the long-term digital leadership of Rostelecom. Our constantly evolving digital offering continues to yield impressive results. The demand for cyber security solutions has increased more than two and a half times, while data centers and cloud/IaaS both have both doubled. E-government, video-webcast, smart household products and cloud telephony are performing increasingly well too. The introduction of new timely options and offerings within our digital product family has been well received by customers. Our strategic nation-wide convergent approach is paying off with increased clients' loyalty and growing sales. An example of this was the launch in cooperation with Tele2 of a new offer "Everywhere online" that provides our clients with special subscription deals for the Wink entertainment platform which is becoming increasingly popular. In October, we broke Wink's own concurrent viewers record with 3 million users watching the live stream of Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight with Justin Gaethje, final match in Khabib's storied career.. For our corporate clients, we launched "Technologies PRO", a new tariff offering for remote working with an expanded product line and added services such as personal manager, antivirus, cloud storage on Yandex. Disk and other, in addition to the core broadband service. I would also like to mention the launch of an innovative solution for monitoring solid domestic waste, which using video surveillance cameras and AI enables customers to assess the condition of waste collection sites, schedule and compliance with standards. The environmental protection services market is growing worldwide, and as the leading digital provider in the country, we realise the role we have to play, but also the significant opportunity in developing smart innovative products and solutions to help businesses, the government and households reduce their environmental impact." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our strong third quarter financial results reflect our plan for 2020 and we continue to deliver on our business targets. Despite the increased restrictions caused by the second wave of the pandemic, coupled with uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic dynamics, the considerable achievements made during the first three quarters, allows us to increase the forecast for key 2020 indicators. The management team therefore expects an increase in consolidated revenue of at least 9%, an increase in OIBDA of at least 9%; and ?APEX to stay within the range of 100-110 billion rubles excluding state programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Fixed-line business Number of 3Q 2020 3Q change, y-o-y 2Q 2020 change, subscribers 2019 y-o-y (million): Internet access 13.4 13.1 3% 13.4 0,4% B2C: Broadband 12.3 12.0 3% 12.3 0,3% B2B: Broadband 1.1 1.0 6% 1.1 2% + VPN Pay TV 10.7 10.3 4% 10.7 1%

