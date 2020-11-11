DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2020

In accordance with the accounting policy of the Group, the acquisition of Tele2 Russia has been recognized as a business combination under common control. According to this method the merger of businesses arising from a transfer of entity stakes under common control of the Group's shareholders, is presented as if the merger took place in the earliest period of the statements, or, if later, effective from the date that common control was put into effect; for this purpose comparatives are revised. Rostelecom's consolidated financial statements for 2019 have therefore been revised to incorporate Tele2 Russia's performance as if the acquisition had been completed on 1 January 2019. THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 13% to RUB 135 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019; - mobile services revenue grew 14% year-on-year; - digital services revenue grew 62% year-on-year; - OIBDA up by 17% to RUB 53.7 billion; - OIBDA margin grew by 1.5 p.p. to 39.8%; - Net profit increased by 31% to RUB 12 billion; - CAPEX[4] excluding state programmes stood at RUB 24.3 billion (18% of revenue) compared to RUB 18.8 billion (15.7% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2019; - FCF increased by 26% to RUB 19.5 billion; - Net debt[5] increased by 23% since the beginning of the year to RUB 410 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x. Key figures for 3Q 2020 RUB million 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 134,988 119,621 13% OIBDA 53,677 45,736 17% OIBDA margin % 39.8% 38.2% - Operating Income 23,087 18,724 23% Operating margin % 17.1% 15.7% - Net Income 11,988 9,140 31% % of revenue 8.9% 7.6% - Capital Expenditure 24,325 18,755 30% % of revenue 18.0% 15.7% - Net debt 410,027 322,744 27% Net debt/ OIBDA 2.2 1.9 - FCF 19,512 15,455 4,057 NINE MONTHS OF 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 12% to RUB 383.9 billion compared to the nine months of 2019; ? OIBDA increased by 15% year-on-year to RUB 149.6 billion; ? OIBDA margin grew by 1 p.p. to 39%; ? Net profit increased by 21% to RUB 27.4 billion; ? CAPEX stood at RUB 71 billion (18.5% of revenue) compared to RUB 62.8 billion (18.3% of revenue) in the nine months of 2019; ? FCF stood at RUB 4.7 billion compared to RUB 14.6 billion in the nine months of 2019; ? Net debt increased by 23% since the beginning of the year to RUB 410 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x. Key figures for 9M 2020 RUB million 9M 2020 9M 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 383,880 342,858 12% OIBDA 149,559 130,078 15% OIBDA margin % 39.0% 37.9% - Operating Income 60,591 51,490 18% Operating margin % 15.8% 15.0% - Net Income 27,431 22,670 21% % of revenue 7.1% 6.6% - Capital Expenditure 70,976 62,794 13% % of revenue 18.5% 18.3% - Net debt 410,027 322,744 27% Net debt/ OIBDA 2.2 1.9 - FCF 4,734 14,556 (9,822) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "We delivered robust financial and operational growth in the third quarter of 2020. Growth across the Group remained on track with revenue up by 13%, OIBDA up 17% and FCF also up by 26%. Our key strategic business segments - mobile and digital services - continue to be successful as we remain focused on delivering Rostelecom's digital transformation strategy, which sets out our ambition to be the largest integrated digital company in Russia. Our ambitious digital economy projects, spanning a large variety of promising sectors, reinforce this solid growth trajectory. We continue to expand the industries we serve by entering new high-potential markets, building strong management teams to drive our robust marketing strategy to deliver growth into new and adjacent market segments. Through targeted M&A deals and partnerships, we are creating high-performing teams with diverse competencies to build on our competitive advantage. The acquisition of utilities software developers Forkam and Fastech; the expansion of our product ecosystem with Elvis Plus, the leading security system integrator; the strengthening of our position in video content terrestrial delivery, all have significant potential to expand and diversify products and solutions that sit within the growing ecosystem of Rostelecom business clusters. We continue to develop smart digital solutions for business, government, and private users, and we will soon announce a refreshed strategy which will slightly recalibrate our focus. Built on strong recent achievements, the Rostelecom brand today represents a solid portfolio of fast-growing and high-potential businesses, that are currently undervalued by the market. Our key effort builds on delivering commercial and operational success, within these new business clusters, in order to unlock their potential and ultimately, the true value of our company. In addition to this strong focus on new growth projects and strengthening our position on the digital frontier, we plan to maintain an attractive dividend yield, which, coupled with steady business growth, shapes a unique long-term investment opportunity." Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "The recent achievements in key markets and across our business segments continue to translate into strong and steady growth while strengthening the long-term digital leadership of Rostelecom. Our constantly evolving digital offering continues to yield impressive results. The demand for cyber security solutions has increased more than two and a half times, while data centers and cloud/IaaS both have both doubled. E-government, video-webcast, smart household products and cloud telephony are performing increasingly well too. The introduction of new timely options and offerings within our digital product family has been well received by customers. Our strategic nation-wide convergent approach is paying off with increased clients' loyalty and growing sales. An example of this was the launch in cooperation with Tele2 of a new offer "Everywhere online" that provides our clients with special subscription deals for the Wink entertainment platform which is becoming increasingly popular. In October, we broke Wink's own concurrent viewers record with 3 million users watching the live stream of Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight with Justin Gaethje, final match in Khabib's storied career.. For our corporate clients, we launched "Technologies PRO", a new tariff offering for remote working with an expanded product line and added services such as personal manager, antivirus, cloud storage on Yandex. Disk and other, in addition to the core broadband service. I would also like to mention the launch of an innovative solution for monitoring solid domestic waste, which using video surveillance cameras and AI enables customers to assess the condition of waste collection sites, schedule and compliance with standards. The environmental protection services market is growing worldwide, and as the leading digital provider in the country, we realise the role we have to play, but also the significant opportunity in developing smart innovative products and solutions to help businesses, the government and households reduce their environmental impact." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our strong third quarter financial results reflect our plan for 2020 and we continue to deliver on our business targets. Despite the increased restrictions caused by the second wave of the pandemic, coupled with uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic dynamics, the considerable achievements made during the first three quarters, allows us to increase the forecast for key 2020 indicators. The management team therefore expects an increase in consolidated revenue of at least 9%, an increase in OIBDA of at least 9%; and ?APEX to stay within the range of 100-110 billion rubles excluding state programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Fixed-line business Number of 3Q 2020 3Q change, y-o-y 2Q 2020 change, subscribers 2019 y-o-y (million): Internet access 13.4 13.1 3% 13.4 0,4% B2C: Broadband 12.3 12.0 3% 12.3 0,3% B2B: Broadband 1.1 1.0 6% 1.1 2% + VPN Pay TV 10.7 10.3 4% 10.7 1%

Incl. IPTV 5.9 5.5 8% 5.8 2% Hosted PBX 0.147 0.090 62% 0.139 5% Local telephony 14.5 16.0 (9%) 14.9 (3%) services ARPU[6] (RUB): 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 change, y-o-y 2Q 2020 change, y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 390 396 (1%) 395 (1%) B2B: Broadband 3,231 3,475 (7%) 3,344 (3%) + VPN Pay TV (B2C) 245 248 (1%) 248 (1%) Incl. IPTV 298 311 (4%) 309 (4%) Hosted PBX 1,119 1,200 (7%) 1,148 (3%) Blended 537 536 0.1% 545 (1%) ARPU[7] Mobile business 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 change, 2Q 2020 change, y-o-y y-o-y Data Traffic, 1,351 875 55% 1,216 11% incl. MVNO,Pb Churn, % (7.3%) (8.8%) (1.5 p.p.) (9.0%) (1.7 p.p.) Growth of 25.5% 47.4% (21.9 p.p.) 28.1% (2.6 p.p.) active mobile data users, % 1) The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 3% to 12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ARPU was RUB 390. 2) The total number of B2B Internet and VPN subscribers increased by 6% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPU was RUB 3,231. 3) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 4% to 10.7 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year with average ARPU of RUB 245 across B2C; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 8% to 5.9 million, and ARPU across B2C was RUB 298; 4) The number of active mobile Internet users grew by 25.5% year-on-year while mobile data traffic growth reached 55%; at the same time, cellular customer base churn decreased to 7.3%. 5) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 9% to 14.5 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services, including: ? A new offer "Everywhere online" providing Tele2's clients with special subscription deals for the Wink video entertainment platform; ? A new remote working product line "Technologies PRO" launched to expand the services for Internet broadband customers with a number of products including dedicated customer support, antivirus, cloud storage on Yandex Disk and other; ? An innovative solution for monitoring of solid domestic waste was introduced to the market, enabling the inspection of waste collection sites, their operation schedules and compliance with standards, using video surveillance cameras and AI; ? A new MY.GAMES promotion with extra gaming bonuses for broadband clients; ? Further expansion of cloud gaming products: GFN.RU and GFN Cloud Games were introduced to subscribers in Ural and Siberia in high quality; ? Regular upgrades were made to the Wink digital platform, including: ? Double-digit growth in the number of Wink users connected via more than one devices; ? new voice control options for Wink with Marusya voice assistant and Kapsula smart column; ? Special terms for the "Watching together" shared viewing option introduced for multi-device watching, connecting people from anywhere in the country; ? "Movie fan" subscription launched providing clients with 25% discount even on new films and episodes; ? new addition for video-bloggers and expanded audiobooks catalogue; ? Expanded functionality and added options within the Rostelecom Key solution for: ? Android users to enjoy expanded functionality within a newly launched video player; ? clients to use smart access control systems for household facilities, allowing to control access doors remotely, create keys for gates, basements, lofts and other entrances; ? new users to start using the service with better registration through mobile numbers only; ? As part of the further development of its convergent proposition: ? Sales of new tariff plans Premium History, Technologies of benefits PRO and new Internet options for devices were launched; ? Expanded geography of cloud gaming services; ? Within the Smart Home video surveillance services: ? Sales of home CCTV cameras with cloud storage capacity up by 21%, contributing 28% to SmartHome ecosystem revenues; ? personal account interface has been redesigned, allowing better client authorisation and registration process; ? discounts now available to clients with 3, 6 or 12 months upfront payments; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment in 3Q 2020: ? As part of cybersecurity services: ? cybersecurity revenues grew by more than 2.5 times; ? new Incident Response Plan (IPR) service was launched, complemented with the upgraded version of Solar inRights; ? Solar appScreener, app code analiser, has been upgraded; ? Signed agreements to integrate the Identity Management System Solar inRights within JSC Kalashnikov Concern and Rosatom State Corporation; ? The new version of Solar Dozor, a communication control and information leaks prevention system, has been introduced to the market; ? New partner, Belorussian Axoft, has been added to Rostelecom's network, bringing their global IT services distribution capability; ? A strategic partnership was signed with the Singapore regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for inclusion of Solar appScreener in the state grant programme for IT SMEs to provide them with information security support; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services and data processing centres segments for B2B: ? Data Centers revenue grew more than twofold; ? Revenues from the Virtual PBX offering increased by 51%; ? Virtual Data Centre services revenues increased by 105%; ? Rostelecom launched a new datacentre unit in Moscow [1], with a total capacity of 100 racks. ? The easternmost data centre opened in Sakhalin [2] (with an initial capacity of 25 racks and a potential for expansion to 180 racks); ? Rostelecom started the construction of the first Russian Tier IV data centre in Moscow with a 2,000 rack capacity [3]. ? B2C fiber broadband revenues grew by 11%; ? Antivirus revenues up by 12%; ? Rostelecom continued to sign big contracts as well as develop large-scale projects: ? Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance for the single election day; ? Rostelecom successfully delivered video surveillance and webcast of the Unified State Exam (core and additional); ? Rostelecom has agreed with VTB to provide a Single Corporate Telecommunication Network and WiFi in more than 1,500 branches; ? Rostelecom completed setting up WiFi network across 400 Gazprombank branches; ? Signed agreement with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media to connect its facilities to a Single Telecommunications Network and provide information security services; ? Highlights of the operator business segment: ? O2O[8] revenues grew by 19% in the third quarter of 2020; ? A Europe-Asia Leased Channel Access agreement signed with a Chinese partner for 100G; ? 80% of partner operators are now connected through personal accounts for better efficiency and transparency; ? Rostelecom's subsidiary Tele2's continues steady and dynamic growth: ? Digital cinema tariff options launched for clients as part of "Everywhere online" with full access to Wink video library; ? Unlimited access to Telegram is now provided to users; ? Tele2 launched a Health & lifestyle website; ? Tele2 started to provide double Internet traffic purchased on Market.Tele2; ? Tele 2 SIM-cards are now available in Magnit stores and in Wildberries; ? International 5G roaming was launched in Switzerland; ? Tele2 Russia, Rostelecom and Ericsson have demonstrated the potential of 5G to help health protection at CIPR, the Digital industry of industrial Russia Forum; ? Tele 2 launched an MVNO for a popular Russian blogger Azam Khodzhaev and GLONASS; ? The total client base of virtual operators with the Tele2 Russia network surpassed 4.2 million; ? The number of state-of-the-art Ericsson base stations installed has been increased to 25,000; ? Tele2 network is now available across the Altai Republic; ? Tele2 launched a mobile phone recycling function as part of the "Remelting" environmental project; ? Tele2 notched five years of operations in the Moscow region. Since the launch the number of 4G base stations increased by 23 times, while the construction are now exceeding the 2015 indictors by 1.5 times. Tele2 has reaffirmed its rating of the best company in overall customer satisfaction[9]. Other news ? Rostelecom and YADRO have launched a new JV [4] to support digital transformation with integrated PaaS and IaaS; ? Rostelecom acquired 51% in Fastech [5] and 51% in Forkam [6] - two digitization solutions providers for utility companies; ? Rostelecom gained interest in the share capital of the leading system integrator in IT security [7] Elvis Plus; ? Rostelecom shareholders have approved the 2019 dividend payment of RUB 5 per share and the new Board of Directors [8] at the AGM on 7 August 2020; ? Rostelecom announced a bond with a total nominal value of RUB 10 billion, at a coupon rate set at 6.3% per annum [9]; ? Rostelecom has released a Special Report [10] on the potential of 5G to transform national economy; ? Rostelecom supported the national student context Cyber Challenge. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 change 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change Mobile services 45,813 40,189 14% 129,684 112,551 15% Broadband 22,564 20,941 8% 66,751 62,589 7% Digital services 19,322 11,944 62% 46,855 28,562 64%

