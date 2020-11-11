DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 11-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 10 November 2020 it purchased a total of 258,562 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 258,562 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.2200 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1680 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1947 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 662,772,675 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 258,562 1.1947 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 4,043 1.1960 XDUB 08:14:18 00023708437TRDU1 648 1.1880 XDUB 08:17:11 00023708533TRDU1 2,499 1.2040 XDUB 08:34:06 00023708823TRDU1 3,512 1.2040 XDUB 08:34:27 00023708825TRDU1 2,499 1.2040 XDUB 08:34:27 00023708824TRDU1 2,859 1.2000 XDUB 08:36:24 00023708862TRDU1 3,232 1.2000 XDUB 08:36:24 00023708861TRDU1 1,637 1.2000 XDUB 09:07:46 00023709971TRDU1 1,966 1.2000 XDUB 09:11:50 00023710092TRDU1 1,036 1.2000 XDUB 09:11:50 00023710091TRDU1 1,234 1.2000 XDUB 09:11:50 00023710090TRDU1 3,634 1.1960 XDUB 09:13:56 00023710197TRDU1 2,733 1.2040 XDUB 09:32:32 00023710618TRDU1 1,355 1.2040 XDUB 09:32:32 00023710617TRDU1 4,377 1.2000 XDUB 09:33:49 00023710634TRDU1 4,348 1.2000 XDUB 09:33:49 00023710633TRDU1 8,190 1.1860 XDUB 10:01:11 00023711265TRDU1 4,008 1.1840 XDUB 10:31:35 00023713107TRDU1 3,875 1.1840 XDUB 10:31:35 00023713106TRDU1 4,010 1.1840 XDUB 10:31:35 00023713105TRDU1 7,236 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714225TRDU1 1,387 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714224TRDU1 6,410 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714223TRDU1 448 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714222TRDU1 2,604 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714221TRDU1 2,347 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714220TRDU1 2,224 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714219TRDU1 2,604 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714218TRDU1 1,537 1.1880 XDUB 11:10:34 00023714217TRDU1 1,803 1.1800 XDUB 11:31:06 00023714679TRDU1 1,591 1.1800 XDUB 11:31:06 00023714678TRDU1 1,311 1.1800 XDUB 11:31:06 00023714677TRDU1 293 1.1800 XDUB 11:31:06 00023714676TRDU1 2,393 1.1800 XDUB 11:31:06 00023714675TRDU1 3,816 1.1760 XDUB 11:34:08 00023714822TRDU1 4,219 1.1760 XDUB 12:07:01 00023715508TRDU1 3,801 1.1720 XDUB 12:08:20 00023715523TRDU1 1,666 1.1720 XDUB 12:28:51 00023715737TRDU1 2,317 1.1720 XDUB 12:28:51 00023715736TRDU1 4,232 1.1720 XDUB 12:31:18 00023715759TRDU1 181 1.1740 XDUB 12:39:54 00023715834TRDU1 1,028 1.1740 XDUB 12:41:12 00023715848TRDU1 3,632 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715895TRDU1 3,740 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715894TRDU1 1,665 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715893TRDU1 3,881 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715892TRDU1 5,373 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715891TRDU1 2,835 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715890TRDU1 829 1.1740 XDUB 12:48:40 00023715889TRDU1 3,915 1.1680 XDUB 13:21:20 00023716476TRDU1 3,643 1.1760 XDUB 13:33:43 00023716629TRDU1 3,799 1.1780 XDUB 13:34:17 00023716639TRDU1 2,572 1.1760 XDUB 13:34:42 00023716646TRDU1 1,270 1.1760 XDUB 13:34:42 00023716645TRDU1 3,632 1.1760 XDUB 13:34:42 00023716644TRDU1 333 1.1760 XDUB 13:39:29 00023716718TRDU1 3,510 1.1760 XDUB 13:39:29 00023716717TRDU1 3,811 1.1760 XDUB 13:41:04 00023716746TRDU1 1,614 1.1840 XDUB 13:49:44 00023716983TRDU1 455 1.1980 XDUB 14:01:29 00023717532TRDU1 1,200 1.1980 XDUB 14:01:29 00023717531TRDU1 2,258 1.1980 XDUB 14:01:29 00023717530TRDU1 6,600 1.1940 XDUB 14:02:35 00023717547TRDU1 914 1.1900 XDUB 14:03:17 00023717597TRDU1 811 1.1900 XDUB 14:03:17 00023717596TRDU1 2,598 1.1900 XDUB 14:03:17 00023717598TRDU1 3,591 1.2080 XDUB 14:22:18 00023718455TRDU1 2,543 1.2200 XDUB 14:30:05 00023718742TRDU1 1,247 1.2200 XDUB 14:30:05 00023718741TRDU1 2,521 1.2180 XDUB 14:30:15 00023718750TRDU1 14 1.2180 XDUB 14:30:15 00023718749TRDU1 2,521 1.2180 XDUB 14:30:15 00023718748TRDU1 2,521 1.2180 XDUB 14:30:22 00023718751TRDU1 4,267 1.2160 XDUB 14:34:40 00023718986TRDU1 4,152 1.2120 XDUB 14:46:29 00023719406TRDU1 872 1.2080 XDUB 14:47:01 00023719409TRDU1 90 1.2060 XDUB 14:50:10 00023719522TRDU1 1,311 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720008TRDU1 4,133 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720007TRDU1 3,862 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720006TRDU1 5,504 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720011TRDU1 148 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720010TRDU1 683 1.2140 XDUB 15:04:13 00023720009TRDU1 4,220 1.2200 XDUB 15:19:32 00023720553TRDU1 1,525 1.2180 XDUB 15:19:34 00023720555TRDU1 4,314 1.2200 XDUB 15:39:33 00023721301TRDU1 3,326 1.2200 XDUB 15:39:54 00023721310TRDU1 498 1.2200 XDUB 15:39:54 00023721309TRDU1 3,717 1.2200 XDUB 15:45:37 00023721693TRDU1 3,722 1.2180 XDUB 15:50:45 00023721969TRDU1 161 1.2200 XDUB 15:58:55 00023722424TRDU1 647 1.2200 XDUB 16:01:01 00023722553TRDU1 2,466 1.2200 XDUB 16:01:01 00023722554TRDU1 370 1.2200 XDUB 16:01:01 00023722555TRDU1 7,553 1.2200 XDUB 16:08:47 00023723079TRDU1 2,741 1.2200 XDUB 16:13:45 00023723242TRDU1 1,289 1.2200 XDUB 16:13:55 00023723243TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 