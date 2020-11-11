

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc reported total revenue of 1.325 billion pounds for the 3 months ended 30 September 2020, an increase of 27% year-on-year. Sports revenue was 798 million pounds, up 32 percent. Gaming revenue rose 21 percent to 527 million pounds.



Peter Jackson, Chief Executive, said: 'Flutter's performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations in both sports and gaming. Our strong trading continued as we grew market share in key regions while retaining our commitment to safer gambling practices.'



Flutter Entertainment plc projects Group ex-US 2020 EBITDA to be 1.275-1.350 billion pounds driven by higher customer volumes across all divisions (previous guidance: 1.175-1.325 billion pounds).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

