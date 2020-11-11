

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Ltd (3IN.L) reported profit before tax of 84 million pounds for the six months to 30 September compared to 107 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 9.4 pence compared to 13.3 pence.



First half investment return declined to 122 million pounds from 139 million pounds, last year.



The Board has announced an interim dividend for the period of 4.9 pence per share. This is half of the company's target full year dividend for fiscal 2021 of 9.8 pence per share.



The total NAV per share at 30 September 2020 was 259.4 pence. This reduces to 254.5 pence after the payment of the interim dividend of 4.9 pence.



