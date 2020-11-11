Oslo Børs has decided to delist Kværner ASA of November 9, 2020. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: KVAER ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010605371 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88862 ---------------------------- The last day of trading was November 10, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.