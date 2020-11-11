

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L) said the Group's COVID-19 Financing Action Plan is now complete, providing the Group with no debt maturities until 2023, no financial covenants and available liquidity of more than 1 billion pounds. This confirms the completion of the Group's programme of financing activities, following the issue of a follow-on 150 million pounds Bond and the cancellation of its short-term Surplus Credit Facility and US Private Placement loan notes.



Informa Plc said the completion of its Financing Action Plan, combined with ongoing Cost Management Programme, will ensure the Group is cash positive from January 2021.



The Group intends to release a pre-close trading update, following the end of the 2020 trading year.



