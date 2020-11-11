Monograph Published by World Scientific Publishing Proves Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer Effective in Treating COVID-19

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asclepius Meditec ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer - a respiratory medical device developed by the Company for combatting the coronavirus, has been featured in a monograph titled "Hydrogen-Oxygen Inhalation for Treatment of COVID-19". The monograph is edited by Professor Xu Kecheng, former chairman of the International Society of Cryosurgery, and reviewed and prefaced by Zhong Nanshan, leader of China high-level expert team against COVID-19 pandemic.

Published by World Scientific Publishing on November 14, 2020, the monograph highlights the effectiveness of Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer in alleviating the symptoms of COVID-19 pneumonia and explained that inhaling the hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas can reduce disease severity and dyspnea in patients with COVID-19 and shorten their length of hospitalization.

History of Application of Molecular Hydrogen in Medicine

Hydrogen is the lightest gas in the world and has no toxic effects on humans (biosafety). So far, there are nearly 1600 published papers on Hydrogen Medicine, indicating the biological effects of molecular hydrogen, including its effects on neutralizing toxic free radicals in vivo, such as hydroxyl radical (-OH) and peroxide nitrate anion (ONOO-), anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic effects, and the ability to regulate cell signal transduction.

Pathologically, COVID-19 is characterized by exudation of inflammation in the lower airway, including small bronchi and alveoli. With extremely small molecular weight of hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas, hydrogen can increase the pulmonary alveoli to intake oxygen quickly, and decrease its work of breathing, thus improving the utilization of oxygen without damaging lung tissue due to excessive pressure. The physical and biological effects of molecular hydrogen indicate that hydrogen-oxygen inhalation therapy for COVID-19 pneumonia is theoretically reasonable and feasible.

Inhalation of Hydrogen/Oxygen Mixed Gas Emerges as A New Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19

In the first half of 2020, the medical experts at First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University worked along with researchers from 11 top-notch hospitals across China to collected pathological data from hospitals and conducted a real-world study on the therapeutic effects of inhaling hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. It shows that after inhaling 3 to 6 liters of hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas for several hours, almost all patients reported smooth breathing, ameliorated cough, and improved polypnea. After receiving the treatment for 1-2 days, patients reported eased chest pain and tightness and demonstrated improved physical health indicators and a significantly shorter average length of hospitalization than patients who did not inhale the hydrogen-oxygen mixed gas.

Based on the real-world study, an academic paper titled "Hydrogen/Oxygen mixed gas inhalation improves disease severity and dyspnea in patients with Coronavirus disease 2019 in a recent multicenter, open-label clinical trial"published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease has also noted that Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer used as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients can reduce the length of hospital stay. The paper has been contributed and under review.

About Asclepius Meditec and the device

Founded in 2011, Shanghai Asclepius Meditec is the first company globally to launch clinical research on hydrogen-oxygen medicine. As of now, Asclepius Meditec has carried out nearly 200 fundamental studies, 18 single-center clinical trials, 8 multi-center clinical trials, and 7 National Natural Science Foundation projects, as well as published over 50 SCI papers and the monograph Hydrogen Cancer Control.

The device has received the National Innovative Class III medical device certificate by NMPA (Chinese National Medical Products Administration) in 2020, marking another milestone in the history of hydrogen-oxygen medicine. Now, the device has passed compliance tests for medical devices in the EU, including safety, electromagnetic compatibility, biocompatibility, etc. It is expected to be certificated CE Mark soon. Meanwhile, the device is requesting FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

