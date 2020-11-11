Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Tradegate
10.11.20
12:51 Uhr
1,262 Euro
+0,072
+6,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2621,30810:52
1,2721,29410:52
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2020 | 09:32
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Change in Company Secretary

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce that at a meeting on 10 November 2020, the Board approved the appointment of Mr. Jason Gray as Company Secretary, who takes up his position with immediate effect.

Mr. Gray takes over the position of Company Secretary from Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, who was appointed to the Board in January 2020.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615996/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Change-in-Company-Secretary

ANGLO PACIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.