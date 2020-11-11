Indoor air company Halton Group opens new R&D center for its Lahti plant in Finland

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2020-2021, Halton will open the company's 10th product development center, the Halton Innovation Hub, on the grounds of its Lahti plant. The Hub will focus on the target environments of the company's Marine business: galleys and cabins, as well as energy production and industrial environments. In addition to physical demo facilities, the center will use VR technology to model solutions.

The implementation project for the product development center is divided into three phases.

In the spring of 2020, the first section of the premises, with a focus on galleys, was completed. There, the company will present and test its patented, highly efficient galley hoods; its adaptive, energy-saving ventilation solutions; and its integrated, adjustable lighting designed for kitchen environments.

Towards the end of the year, a demonstration space specializing in ship cabins and air-conditioning beams, cabin ventilation, replacement air solutions and user-friendly air conditioning control systems will be introduced, where VR technology will be used to model solutions.

In the third phase, in the first half of 2021, a facility will be completed specializing in fire dampers for air conditioning ducts in industrial and marine environments. In addition to product development and demonstrations, the facility will enable the testing of shutoff dampers and fire dampers, including combustion tests, and the functional testing of conformity with CE standards.

"Our customer-oriented, innovative product development has provided us with global market leadership in our Marine business. Together with our other international product development centers, the new Halton Innovation Hub in Lahti will help us further strengthen our position and ability to produce efficient, safe solutions that best meet the specific needs of customer environments," says Sami Piirainen, Director, Halton Marine.

Today, Halton Group operates 10 Innovation Hubs in 8 countries on 3 continents.

