Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5N7 ISIN: FI4000330972 Ticker-Symbol: 4YL 
Frankfurt
11.11.20
08:05 Uhr
3,950 Euro
-0,074
-1,84 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOFORM FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 10:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanoform to present at Avanza Börsdag on November 18th

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will present at Avanza Börsdag on November 18th, 2020. The presentation and Q&A session are both in English, starting at 12.00 p.m.Stockholm time (1.00. p.m. Helsinki time). They will be broadcast live as a webcast at: https://financialhearings.com/event/12544. The presentation will also be available on Nanoform's website after the seminar.

To learn more about upcoming Nanoform financial events and company presentations, please visit Nanoform's investor calendar at: www.nanoform.com/en/investor-calendar

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. The Company's patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications. Nanoform's share is listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-to-present-at-avanza-borsdag-on-november-18,c3235122

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18905/3235122/1333600.pdf

Release

NANOFORM FINLAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.