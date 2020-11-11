The embedded computer market is expected to grow by 856.91 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005089/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Computer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The demand for IoT devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, IoT security challenges will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/embedded-computer-market-industry-analysis
Embedded Computer Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the COMs segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Embedded Computer Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany is a key market for embedded computers in Europe.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- Abaco Systems Ltd.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Digi International Inc.
- Eurotech SpA
- Intel Corp.
- Kontron S&T AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Radisys Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- COMs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SBCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stand-alone boards Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Industrial automation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Communication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by CPU Architecture
- Market segments
- Comparison by CPU architecture
- x86 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ARM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PowerPC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by CPU architecture
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abaco Systems Ltd.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Digi International Inc.
- Eurotech SpA
- Intel Corp.
- Kontron S&T AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Radisys Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005089/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/