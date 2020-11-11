Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2020 on November 24th, 2020 aftermarket.

Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on November 24th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 24th, 2020 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 38726

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/358WpIA

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQB under the symbol PLNHF.

