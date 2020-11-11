Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.29p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16