

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined in October, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, fell 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month, in line with the initial estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, after a 0.8 percent decline in the prior month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de