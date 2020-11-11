TravelWifi CEO Wallace Davis announced today the recent acquisition of Barcelona-based Wifivox, the leading provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions in Spain.

Founded in 2013, Wifivox has offices in Barcelona and Madrid. The company offers rentable Wi-Fi hotspot devices that can be ordered online and then picked up or dropped off at major airports and approximately 2,000 locations throughout Spain. Wifivox has a collaborative agreement with the official Barcelona tourism board and maintains more than 830 B2B partnerships in sectors ranging from events and media production companies to travel agencies and the hospitality industry.

"Few companies in our space have such an enviable reputation for quality and service," says TravelWifi CEO Wallace Davis. "Having Wifivox join us, further strengthens our goal to become a global leader in mobile Wi-Fi solutions." Davis also announced that Wifivox CEO and founder Borja Ruiz will remain with the company. "I am looking forward to helping the company expand its footprint across the world," says Ruiz. "We believe that the Spanish market offers significant opportunities for TravelWifi."

Wifivox joins TravelWifi in offering portable Wi-Fi solutions for rent or purchase to a global market. The pocket-size devices provide unlimited data at affordable prices, allowing people to stay connected as they travel, work remotely, or even attend virtual classes for school. TravelWifi also offers SIM card solutions, as well as a growing suite of mobile business products such as routers using virtual SIM technology to provide reliable backups to primary physical internet connectivity. Wifivox is the company's seventh acquisition, joining:

TEP Focused on U.S. travelers

Trinus Unique SIM card offerings for Latin American B2B

Yogofi Hospitality-centric B2C rentals and B2B2C capacity throughout Asia

Bienvenue Service-oriented B2B2C offerings for the travel and hospitality industries

Travelwifi Paris-based B2C offerings with highly visible airport and event partnerships

Wifi Republic A leading provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions in Indonesia

Previously known as DHI Telecom, the Houston-based parent company rebranded itself as TravelWifi in June. "We examined how we want the world to know us," says Davis. "The TravelWifi name encapsulates our mission and resonates with our audiences. TravelWifi offers the ability to travel simply, with innovative solutions and connection to what matters. It is the next dimension of travel. Today."

TravelWifi uses innovative virtual SIM technology to offer a suite of products focused on Wi-Fi connectivity and managed network solutions in more than 130 countries. Customers include business and leisure travelers, organizations dependent on mobile connectivity, as well as tens of thousands of members of the U.S. military and Department of Defense overseas. Its pocket-sized flagship product the award-winning Sapphire Wi-Fi device uses CloudSIM technology to create a hotspot with up to 4G LTE speeds. Recent recognition includes:

Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards, 2019

Gold in Telecommunications for Sapphire by the Golden Bridge Awards, 2019

Named Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solution of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough Awards, 2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005163/en/

Contacts:

Debbie M. Edwards

VP of Marketing and Professional Services

1.323.599.1678 debbie.edwards@travelwifi.com