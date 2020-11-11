QS release annual list of Latin America's best universities

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education think-tank and compilers of the world's most-consulted university rankings portfolio, have today released the tenth edition of their annual list of Latin America's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains Pontifical Catholic University of Chile for the fourth consecutive year.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings: Latin Americacontains 410 universities and is the most extensive independent comparison of the region's higher education system. The table accounts for eight key indicators of university performance, which capture academic standing, graduate employability, research quality, web presence, and the diversity of each institution's international collaborations.

The 410 featured universities are located in 20 Latin American locations. The most-represented location is Brazil (94 ranked universities). It is followed by Mexico (66), Colombia (60), Argentina (42), Chile (40), and Peru (20).

metric: of Chile, Universidade de São Paulo, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and the Universidad de . QS's measure of graduate employability is led by Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, with a perfect score of 100/100.

of Chile, with a perfect score of 100/100. The region's most productive research faculty can be found at two Brazilian universities: Universidade de São Paulo and Universidade Estadual de Campinas.

Nine of the top ten scores for QS's research productivity indicator are achieved by Brazilian institutions.

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "Though Brazil remains the regional higher education powerhouse from a research and representational perspective, its local dominance is a lot less pronounced at the individual indicator level. Only one of its universities ranks among the regional top 30 for graduate employability, and its research impact does not match its raw research productivity."

QS World University Rankings: Latin America 2021 - Top Ten 2021 2020 Institution Country 1 1 PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE CHILE CL 2 2 UNIVERSIDADE DE SÃO PAULO (USP) BR 3 3 TECNOLÓGICO DE MONTERREY (ITESM) MX 4 7 UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE CL 5 5 UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DE CAMPINAS (UNICAMP) BR 6 4 UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANDES COLOMBIA CO 7 6 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE MÉXICO (UNAM) MX 8 8 UNIVERSIDAD DE BUENOS AIRES AR 9 9 UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DO RIO DE JANEIRO BR 10 10 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA CO © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2020 https://www.TopUniversities.com/. All rights reserved.

The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com . Methodological details can be found at: https://www.topuniversities.com/latin-america-rankings/methodology .

