LexisNexis InterAction Teams with Index Solutions to Enhance CRM Offerings

Integration of Index with InterAction will provide customers with rigorous CRM data cleaning to improve effectiveness of marketing and business development activities

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced a new collaboration with Index Solutions (Index), whose contact cleaning and monitoring services improve relationship-based business development by combining human and artificial intelligence. The relationship will focus on the integration of Index with LexisNexis InterAction, the industry's leading client relationship platform and business development solution. InterAction clients can immediately work directly with Index to procure their services and set up the integration with InterAction.

The integration will enable two-way data flow between selected contact fields in InterAction and the Index platform, and provide InterAction customers with proactive tools to ensure their contact data is more accurate and current, improve the deliverability of their emails, and make their business development activities more effective, among many other benefits.

"The success of any CRM solution depends on the quality and accuracy of the underlying data," said Scott Wallingford, senior vice president and general manager of software solutions at LexisNexis. "We're excited to be able to offer our customers an additional set of powerful tools to enhance their CRM data and refine their relationship-based marketing and business development activities. Our collaboration with Index is built on the shared premise that technology can't replace people, but it can certainly enhance their capabilities. The integration with Index strengthens our already comprehensive set of technology and services to help clients create a culture of high-quality data."

Index's offerings improve relationship-based business development using both technology and people to bridge the gap between internal and external data. Index combines a distributed human workforce with a proprietary technology platform to provide two primary services:

Contact cleaning , a one-time or subscription-based service that simplifies data cleaning. Index will access selected fields in selected InterAction contact records, analyze contact information against public data and proactively discover updates to a contact's professional profile.

, a one-time or subscription-based service that simplifies data cleaning. Index will access selected fields in selected InterAction contact records, analyze contact information against public data and proactively discover updates to a contact's professional profile. Contact monitoring, an ongoing service that ensures your firm is relying on the most up-to-date information. Index will update contact information directly in InterAction as public data changes such as job changes, new locations, and more.

"We've been working with Index over the past year to keep our contact data up to date and our lawyers better informed on their clients and prospects. This new integration with LexisNexis InterAction is a big step forward that will make data hygiene effortless for us," said Dan Sinclair, Head of Mishcon de Reya LAB.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About InterAction

LexisNexis InterAction is the leading client relationship platform for law and professional services firms. For almost three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business through an innovative portfolio that enables you to uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. Discover more at interaction.com.

About Index Solutions

Index Solutions provides contact data management solutions for professional service firms. Index integrates with InterAction to significantly improve contact data quality. By combining human data stewards with proprietary technology, Index helps firms reduce data management costs, improve data quality and save time and resources. Learn more at index.io.

