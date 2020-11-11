The recent growth of the agrochemical industry can be attributed to various market dynamics and active strategic steps adopted by industry players. However, farm subsidy reduction, continually increasing material costs, and changing regulatory requirements make it extremely challenging for companies to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities efficiently. Infiniti's industry experts provide agrochemical companies with data-driven insights, sustainable solutions, and strategic maneuvers to tackle industry challenges and capitalize on growth successfully.

"The rising market demand for crop protection chemicals to prevent crop losses and increase the yield will greatly fuel the agrochemical industry's growth. However, some key challenges continue to persist," says an agrochemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The agrochemical industry has seen growth recently during the increasing awareness regarding crop protection and higher yield across the world. Increasing demand for crop protection chemicals to reduce crop losses is also creating opportunities for growth in the agrochemical industry. With the rising prevalence of M&A, increasing R&D spend, and digitization within the industry, it has bounced back in recent years. However, factors such as rising material costs, long product development cycles, and changing regulations pose various challenges for companies. Therefore, agrochemical industry players need to identify, evaluate, and adopt strategic maneuvers to capitalize on growth opportunities and tackle market challenges. In their recent article, Infiniti's industry experts highlight strategies for growth for companies in the agrochemical industry.

Infiniti's experts highlighted the following three critical approaches and strategies for agrochemical industry players to adopt in the challenging market:

M&A enable companies to increase their geographical presence and optimize their portfolios

Companies must also focus on creating and scaling strategic partnerships for innovation and R&D to provide new offerings and stay ahead of the competition

Digitization and adopting new technologies can help companies efficiently collect and analyze data, and address inefficiencies before it becomes a major problem

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

