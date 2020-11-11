On March 23, 2020, the bonds issued by RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for company reconstruction of its subsidiaries Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB and Brothers AB. Yesterday, November 10, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that compositions approved in the different reconstruction processes had become legally binding, and that the company reconstructions thus had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bonds issued by RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS 001, ISIN code SE0010625830, trading code RNBS_001) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.