BTIG Limited announced today that Hugo Clark has joined the firm as a Managing Director and the Head of European Trading and Distribution. Mr. Clark will be based in the firm's London office and report to Luke Hodges, BTIG Limited's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities

Mr. Clark has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the industry. Prior to BTIG, he ran European Cash Trading at UBS. Previously, Mr. Clark was Head of Execution Trading for Developed and Emerging Markets at Goldman Sachs. He began his career at Credit Suisse, where he held various roles within mid-cap, TMT, consumer goods, large cap and emerging markets trading.

"We are very pleased to have Hugo join our leadership team in London," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer, BTIG Limited. "Given his considerable trading expertise across developed and emerging markets in Europe, we expect him to help expand our global product offering in the region."

Since establishing its London operations in 2008, BTIG has increased its presence in the region, where it continues to strengthen its equity and fixed income trading capabilities. Notably, in the last 18 months, BTIG has doubled the firm's workforce across its offices in London, Edinburgh, Stockholm and Oslo. BTIG identifies liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients. The firm's sales and trading professionals offer clients access to more than 50 developed, emerging and frontier market centers worldwide.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 650 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

