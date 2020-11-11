Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company"), today announced that IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") has waived its right of first refusal in connection with Sanatana's previously announced sale of its Watershed Royalty (the "Royalty Sale") to Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold"). The receipt of the waiver from IAMGOLD is a key condition precedent to completion of the Royalty Sale, which is now expected to close in early December, 2020.

The Transaction

Sanatana will sell the Watershed Royalty to Ely Gold for consideration comprising $2,500,000 in cash and 1,000,000 Ely Gold warrants (the "Ely Warrants") which will have a five-year term and an exercise price of $1.31 per share (the "Exercise Price"). Ely Gold will have the right to accelerate expiry of the Ely Warrants if the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Ely Gold common shares exceeds $1.97 per share. The Royalty Sale remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

