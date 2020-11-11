

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rental company Fleetlogix, Inc. reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve claims that the company discriminated against work-authorized non-U.S. citizen by requiring them to provide specific and unnecessary work authorization documentation because of their citizenship or immigration status, the DoJ said in a statement.



San Diego, California-based Fleetlogix is a provider of managed labor services to the transportation industry across the U.S. They provide cleaning and transportation services to rental car companies.



Fleetlogix agreed to pay civil penalties of $627,000, create a back pay fund for individuals who lost work due to the discrimination, train relevant employees on the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act's (INA) anti-discrimination provision, and change its policies and procedures.



According to the DoJ, Fleetlogix's actions are in violation of the INA for requiring from workers specific documents, despite them having other valid and legally sufficient documents to prove work authorization, such as a driver's license and unrestricted Social Security card.



They sought specific documents such as I-94s, an arrival-departure record that the Department of Homeland Security issues to certain non-U.S. citizens, Employment Authorization Documents, or Permanent Resident Cards.



The INA gives option to the employee to choose which valid, legally acceptable documents to present to demonstrate their ability to work in the U.S., regardless of their citizenship status. However, the INA permits employers to reject non-genuine looking documents.



The Civil Rights Division's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER) is responsible for enforcing the anti-discrimination provision of the INA. The IER brings enforcement actions against employers that intentionally discriminate against U.S. workers due to citizenship-status discrimination based on a preference for temporary visa workers.



