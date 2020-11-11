NOTICE 11.11.2020 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 153178) The amount of listed instruments is 63, the deleted instruments are highlighted in the attachment. Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 70 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 12.11.2020. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798578