The "Oil Refining Industry in Russia 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The downstream energy sector report, "Oil Refining Industry in Russia" is a complete source of information on Russia crude oil refining industry.

It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Russia and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Report Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2020

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2020

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2020.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Introduction to Russia Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in Russia

3.1 Russia Refining Market Snapshot, 2019

3.2 Role of Russia in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2019

3.2.2 Russia Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2019

4 Russia Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Russia Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Russia Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Russia Refining Sector

5 Russia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 Russia Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.1 Russia Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.2 Russia Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.3 Russia Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.4 Russia LPG Demand Forecast to 2025

5.2 Russia Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.1 Russia Gasoline Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.2 Russia Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.3 Russia Kerosene Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.4 Russia LPG Production Forecast to 2025

6 Russia Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Russia

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Russia Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.3 Russia Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.4 Russia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.5 Russia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.6 Russia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2012-2025

7 Russia Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Russia

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies Russia Refining Companies

8.1 Russia Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2012-2025

9 Gazprom Company Profile

9.1 Gazprom Key Information

9.2 Gazprom Company Overview

9.3 Gazprom Business Description

9.4 Gazprom SWOT Analysis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Strengths

9.4.3 Weaknesses

9.4.4 Opportunities

9.4.5 Threats

9.5 Gazprom Financial Ratios Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Gazprom Financial Ratios Annual Ratios

9.7 Gazprom Financial Ratios Interim Ratios

10 Russia Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts

11 Russia Refining Industry Updates

12 Russia Refining Industry Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqberg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005503/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900