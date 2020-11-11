Five mica, metallic colors used for Embraer LEGACY 600 aircraft

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Magnetic MRO selected a variety of PPG aerospace coatings to complete a recent VIP aircraft repaint project for a private charter flights management company.

Magnetic MRO selected Embraer-approved PPG DESOPRIME HS CA7755BE epoxy primer, which provides excellent adhesion and corrosion resistance. The primer was used in combination with PPG DESOTHANE CA8000 system in five mica and metallic colors, which provide airlines with greater flexibility and choice for exterior livery systems. The Embraer LEGACY 600 aircraft was finished with Desothane HD 9008B0900D buffable clearcoat.

"PPG's application support center (ASC) in Hamburg, Germany, worked closely with Magnetic MRO to provide technical support, paint samples and the blended coatings," said Ralf Maubach, PPG sales manager, aerospace, Central and Eastern Europe. "With five colors needed in a short time period, our ASC-Hamburg team worked quickly with team members from our Mojave, California, facility to provide the samples and blended paints in specific package sizes."

The VIP aircraft's repaint was completed in 16 days at Magnetic MRO's Tallinn facility in Estonia.

"We selected PPG's aerospace coatings for this project, as they are a perfect fit when it comes to the VIP market," said Rihards Priedkalns, Magnetic MRO aircraft paint shop manager. "This is especially true of the high-gloss, buffable clearcoat, which has outstanding color and gloss retention. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with PPG."

PPG's global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armour, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

About Magnetic MRO

Magnetic MRO is a total technical care maintenance and asset management organization with a global presence and two decades of worldwide experience. The company has a well-established reputation in innovative solutions and digitalized MRO services as well as a proven track record as a one-stop total technical care organization for airlines, asset owners, OEMs and operators. In addition, Magnetic MRO DOA (EASA Part 21J) holds a supplemental type certificate (STC) to provide its customers with various cabin modifications for COVID-19 medical cargo transportation in primarily passenger cabin aircraft on various aircraft types, including the A321 family, B737-800, B747-400, B777-300 and ATR. Such modifications can support airlines that are using their passenger cabin fleet in relation to COVID-19 medical assistance requirements. Magnetic MRO is headquartered in Estonia and has multiple locations across the world. To learn more, visit www.magneticmro.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

