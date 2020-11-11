MuLondon Becomes Certified B Corporation

Skin Care Company MuLondon now a Certified B Corporation, Using Business as a Force For Good

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MuLondon was the first UK skin care company to achieve 80 points in the B Lab assessment and earn the prestigious title of a Certified B Corporation. The organic skin care range from MuLondon is based on mild and effective formulas inspired by traditional herbalism. Exceeding the requirements of the rigorous B Corporation certification confirms MuLondon's purpose-driven goal to have a positive impact and use its business as a force for good. As a part of the process, MuLondon answered more than 250 questions about its business practices, with answers verified by B Lab, the certification body for B Corporations.

"MuLondon has always had a mission and a desire to change the world for the better. Becoming a Certified B Corporation is a stamp of approval for our company, as much as it is a framework that solidifies our values and keeps us in check, helping us to strive for more. We want to have a positive impact, and that involves our customers, our suppliers, the environment and the local and global economy. The B Corporation movement is an amazing group of vanguard thinkers and we are absolutely exhilarated to join them!" - Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO at MuLondon.

"We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community - from startups to multinationals, and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and one that - as these companies are showing - can be used for good. Welcoming MuLondon was a particularly exciting moment because we've seen that the skin care industry is in particular need of a shakeup. We, and the rest of the B Corp community, are pleased to support MuLondon in paving the way for a new way of doing things." - Chris Turner, Executive Director at B Lab UK.

By being a part of the B Corporation movement, MuLondon joins other ethical businesses who make their environmental and social performance as important as financial. The company's focus has always been on producing organic, cruelty-free and vegan skin care products, in the most ethical and sustainable way. As a Certified B Corporation, MuLondon's mission is reinforced with transparency and accountability, and a triple bottom line: people, planet and profit. Change is good. Be the change.

For more information about MuLondon, please visit www.MuLondon.com.



About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. MuLondon products include such luxurious essences as 'Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh' and 'Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary'. The range is certified organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% for the Planet and is a Certified B Corporation, while proudly supporting Stonewall.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 1,700 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal - to redefine success in business.

About B Lab

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies-known as B Corps-who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes over 3,500 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

