ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase TAEUS(R) Technology at Two Upcoming Medical Meetings

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), is exhibiting its TAEUS® System at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX) organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), Nov. 13-16, 2020, and at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) scientific assembly and annual meeting, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

"Having a strong digital presence at virtual medical conferences is a key component of our commercialization and market adoption strategy for TAEUS®, and we are pleased to exhibit at TLMdX and RSNA, two major global conferences. Our virtual interactive booth will allow attendees to experience the TAEUS® workflow and understand the meaningful benefits of our innovative solution to assess and combat NAFLD and NASH, as well as provide the opportunity to discuss the first clinical installations with our knowledgeable ENDRA team," said ENDRA's Chief Commercial Officer, Renaud Maloberti.

"With an expected participation of tens of thousands clinicians at the TLMdX and RSNA, these conferences are critically important for raising awareness of TAEUS®' capabilities and are complementary to our brand- and relationship-building efforts with the clinical community worldwide," continued Maloberti.

ENDRA's TAEUS® Fatty Liver Imaging Probe (FLIP) System is an easy-to-use, non-invasive and cost-effective way to assess liver fat at the point of care. Following the TAEUS® System's receipt of the CE Mark earlier this year, ENDRA has focused on executing key components of its European commercialization plan, including establishing clinical evaluation sites that use TAEUS® to measure and monitor liver fat. Simultaneously, ENDRA has also submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for clearance of the TAEUS® FLIP.

ENDRA's virtual trade show booth is accessible on the Company's website or directly at www.endrataeus.com. Because ENDRA will maintain the virtual booth beyond the duration of these conferences, hepatologists, gastroenterologists, radiologists, and other clinicians will be able to get an immersive and informative look at TAEUS® and experience it for themselves at their convenience.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com

About AASLD

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. AASLD fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. We advance the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

About RSNA

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is a non-profit organization with over 52,000 members from 153 countries around the world. The RSNA provides high-quality educational resources, including continuing education credits toward physicians' certification maintenance, host the world's largest radiology conference and publish five top peer-reviewed journals: Radiology, RadioGraphics, Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging and Radiology: Imaging Cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations listed above under the heading "2020 Guidance"; making our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

