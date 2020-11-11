Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Completes Hole One - Extends the Jacklyn North Zone By 50 Meters - Hit Multiple Intervals of Quartz Veining - Assays Pending - Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11 2020 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the first hole of the Fall 2020 Phase 2 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located within the central Newfoundland gold belt. The first hole (GP20-146) was completed at the Jaclyn North Zone, testing the continuation of gold bearing veins along strike to the east. The drill hole intersected quartz veins and quartz veined intervals containing sulfide mineralization.

Drill hole GP20-146 tested east of the Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ) along its projected strike. The JNZ is part of the Jaclyn Zone, being located within the northern region of the Golden Promise Property. The Jaclyn Zone hosts five gold bearing quartz veins systems, including the JNZ and Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). The JNZ is reported to strike slightly northeast, being located approximately 250 meters north of the JMZ. GP20-146 was collared approximately 50 meters east of the eastern-most historic JNZ drill hole. GP20-146 was drilled slightly southeast at a 50-degree dip to a length of a 140 Meters. The hole intersected quartz veins at various depths (veins up to approximately 0.9 meters core length) with pyrite, arsenopyrite and / or chalcopyrite. Drill core from hole GP20-146 is being geologically logged and sampled. Drill core samples along with inserted standard and blank samples will be submitted to a certified Laboratory for gold assays and multi-element analysis.

The drill is being moved approximately 50 meters northeast of GP20-146 to further test the continuation of quartz veins. Additional planned holes in this area will test for the source(s) of high- grade boulders discovered by the Company during 2017 trenching east of the JNZ. Boulder grab sample assays collected during the 2017 program included 163.9, 208.5 and 332.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Great Atlantic News Release of August 31, 2017).

Quartz Vein Boulder with Visible Gold from 2017 Trench 4 east of JNZ

(2.9 Kg Grab Sample Returned 332.6 g/t Au)

In-fill drilling is also planned during the current Phase 2 drilling program at the JMZ in an area of multiple gold-bearing quartz veins including high grade intersections during the Company's 2019 Phase 1 drilling program (Company News Releases of February 6, 12 and 19, 2020). Gold bearing drill intersections (core length) from the Company's 2019 Phase 1 drilling included:

GP19-137: 12.37 g/t /t gold over 1.90 meters.

GP19-138: 113.07 g/t gold over 0.55 meters & 93.96 g/t gold over 0.27 meters.

GP19-139: 15.70 g/t gold over 2.70 meters.

GP19-140: 2.30 g/t gold over 25.25 meters.

GP19-144: 61.35 g/t gold over 2.04 meters.

GP19-145: 14.49 g/t gold over 1.52 meters.

The drill core samples from the 2019 drilling program were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. Samples of main quartz veins and quartz veined zones were analyzed by the Total Pulp Metallics method. This involves crushing of the entire sample to -10 mesh and pulverizing to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened 150 mesh. The +150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for gold, and a 30 gram sub-sample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for gold. A calculated weighted average of total gold in the sample is reported as well (gold values reported by the Company in News Releases are weighted average values). Other samples were assayed for gold by fire assay - AA (30-gram sub-samples) and analyzed for 34 elements (200-mg sub-samples totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES). Blank and standard samples were included with the drill core sample submissions. Duplicate analysis was conducted for some samples. All rock samples collected during the 2017 trenching program were also analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. The high-grade quartz vein boulder samples stated in this News Release were analyzed for gold by the Total Pulp Metallics method. The sample submission included gold standard and blank samples. Eastern Analytical Ltd., a certified laboratory, is independent of Great Atlantic.

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the JMZ in late 2018 (News Release of December 6, 2018; and Sedar-filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018 by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.). The reported inferred mineral resource estimate for the JMZ is as follows:

Resource Cutoff Au g/t Au Cap g/t Au Uncap g/t Tonnes Au Ounces Capped Au Ounces Uncapped Total 1.1 9.3 10.4 357,500 106,400 119,900 Pit-Constrained 0.6 11.4 14.1 157,300 57,800 71,200 Underground 1.5 7.5 7.6 200,200 48,600 48,700

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

Mineral resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.

Mineral resource tonnage and grades are reported as undiluted.

Contained Au ounces are in-situ and do not include recovery losses

As reported in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018 by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo., the JMZ was modelled as a single quartz vein that strikes east-west and dips steeply to the south. Modelled vein thickness was based on true thickness derived from quartz vein intercepts. The estimate is based on 220 assays that were composited to 135 one-meter long composites. A bulk density of 2.7 g/cm3 was used. Blocks in the model measured 15 meters east-west, 1-meter north-south and 10 meters vertically. The block model was not rotated. Grades were interpolated using inverse-distance squared (ID2) weighting and a search ellipse that measured 100 meters along strike, two meters across strike and 50 meters vertically. Grades were interpolated based on a minimum of two and a maximum of 10 composites with a maximum of one composite per hole so the grade of each block is based on at least two drill holes thereby demonstrating continuity of mineralization. For the capped mineral resource estimate, all assays that exceed 65 g/t gold were capped at 65 g/t gold. All resources were classified as Inferred because of the relatively wide spacing of drill holes through most of the zone.

Because part of the vein is near surface the resource estimate was constrained by a conceptual open pit to demonstrate reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. Generic mining costs of US$2.50/tonne and processing costs of US$25.00/tonne were used together with a gold price of US$1,300/ounce. A conceptual pit slope of 45° was assumed with no allowance for mining loss or dilution. Based on the combined hypothetical mining and processing costs and the assumed price of gold, a pit-constrained cutoff grade of 0.6 g/t was adopted. For the underground portion of the resource a cutoff of 1.5 g/t was assumed. The cutoff grade for the total resource is the weighted average of the pit-constrained and underground cutoff grades.

The Golden Promise Property hosts multiple gold bearing quartz veins and is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the RIL. The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

