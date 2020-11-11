Hometown Hero Donates $25,000 to Veterans Charities

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Hometown Hero, Austin's very own award-winning cannabis and vapor retailer, is celebrating this Veterans Day with a sizable donation of $25,000 to the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations, better known as the DAV and VFW, respectively.



Lukas Gilkey meeting with Dan West and Angel Ramirez of the local Texas VFW to present a donation of $12,500.

This year has been particularly hard for disabled veterans across the country. The coronavirus pandemic not only created economic hardships and job losses but directly affected a number of veterans that suffer from pre-existing conditions with potentially fatal results.

"While 2020 has brought many challenges to everyone, it has especially impacted veterans with disabilities. Since day one, our primary focus as a company has been to help these heroes who have graciously served our country. Now, more than ever, these organizations need donations to continue the great work they do," says the CEO of Hometown Hero, Lukas Gilkey.

Hometown Hero has seen a huge influx of interest and attention in recent months with the release of its Delta 8 THC products. This new line of products is derived from federally legal hemp and features less potency and different effects.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Hometown Hero invited distinguished members of both the DAV and VFW to its headquarters to present the donation checks in person. With the likes of proud veteran Dan West, Quartermaster of the Texas VFW, and Masa Pettit, South Central Regional Director Personal Philanthropy Programs, accepting that invitation, the staff of Hometown Hero was given the chance to give these members a tour of the facility and express its gratitude for what they do and, of course, present them with their donation.

Every purchase with Hometown Hero supports these veteran's organizations. Hometown Hero does its best to set an industry standard when it comes to customer service and philanthropy. All of Hometown Hero's CBD, CBG, and Delta 8 THC products can be found at HometownHeroCBD.com, and anyone interested can check out its library of e-liquid products at HometownHero.com.

Please contact Hometown Hero with any inquiries.

Hometown Hero

store@hometownhero.com

(512) 387-1613

SOURCE: Hometown Hero

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616012/Hometown-Hero-Donates-25000-to-Veterans-Charities