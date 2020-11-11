Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 11
To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date:11 November 2020
Result of Annual General Meeting
Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2020 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
Although the ordinary resolution for the continuation of the Company was passed comfortably, the Directors are cognisant of the fact that a number of votes were cast against continuation. The Chairman has recently met with several of the Company's major shareholders and the Board will continue to engage with shareholders to seek to address any concerns that have been raised.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500