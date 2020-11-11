Lief Labs Appoints Chief Business Officer to Lead the Firm's Industry Expansion in the US and Globally

Nathan Cox rises in new role to expand Lief's business footprint and key partnerships

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief's Nathan "Nate" Cox to the firm's newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO). Cox steps into the CBO position after serving as Lief's Vice President (VP) of Sales & Marketing for the past three years where he was the key driver of building the firm's Sales, Marketing, Account Management and Product Development (PD) Departments. In his new C-Suite role, Cox will lead Lief's corporate expansion into new business areas, key industry partnerships, and venture investments with the formation of the Business Development Department.

Cox brings over 10 years of health, wellness and nutrition industry experience to his CBO position at Lief. As Lief's VP of Sales & Marketing, Cox helped transform Lief from a manufacturing company into a business development organization. Cox's key accomplishments include the creation of an industry-leading Sales Team that has produced impressive revenue growth of over 900% since he took over as the VP of Sales. Cox, and the Marketing team he pioneered, helped transform Lief Labs' image from a manufacturer to a leading product development and ideation expert; redefining what Lief Labs is to the Dietary Supplement industry. As Lief's new CBO, Nate will continue to oversee and develop the firm's next executive leaders in Sales, Marketing, PD and the newly established Business Development Department.

Before his VP position at Lief, Cox served as the firm's Director of Business Development upon joining the firm in 2014. Before joining Lief, he worked as a sales representative for a leading contract manufacturer in the industry. A passionate health and wellness enthusiast, Cox also previously worked as a professional strength and conditioning coach.

"I am proud to have witnessed Nate's professional growth and development over the last few years. His ascension to Lief's Chief Business Officer is well deserved. Nate is an outstanding person who epitomizes the leadership role both as a person and a professional. Coupled with his zest for continuous learning and business acumen, he will be instrumental in continuing Lief's rapid growth," said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. "Nate has already helped Lief make tremendous strides. I can only imagine and am extremely excited to see what Nate will accomplish as a Corporate Leader."

"I am very excited to be taking on this new CBO position at Lief, particularly at this pivotal time as the challenges of the pandemic have placed an increased focus on health and nutrition and a rising demand for nutritional supplement products," said Cox. "Among the rewarding work I've been able to accomplish at Lief, includes diversifying the firm's client portfolio to new markets abroad in over 40 countries, and I greatly look forward to expanding our footprint even further geographically and into new ventures, including the continuation of the Lief Cares Nonprofit Division."

With an early interest in helping serve his community, prior to starting his career in the health, wellness and nutrition industry, Cox also worked as a volunteer instructor for SCR Fire Academy in Roseville, CA where he is also a graduate of the 07-2 Academy. He is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor's degree in Communications Advertising.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

