The following information is based on a press release from Klovern AB (KLOV B, SE0006593919) published on November 10, 2020. Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 new share of KLOV B per 4 share held at the subscription price of SEK 10. The scheduled Ex-date is November 16, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798595