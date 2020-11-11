Epigenetics Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2,168 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Epigenetics Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Medical Facilities & Services Category. The report contains segmentation by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global epigenetics market size was valued at USD 772 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,168 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the epigenetics market size are an increase in cancer prevalence, an increase in funding for R&D activities, and an increase in epigenetics application to non-oncology diseases.

COVID-19 EPIGENETICS MARKET

The increase in the number of epigenetic studies and the rise in understanding of epigenetic drugs for coronavirus treatment are expected to positively affect the epigenetics market.

While no clinically approved medicinal product or vaccine is available to treat coronavirus infection, few therapeutic combinations have been tested to survive this viral infection. In addition, selective antiviral therapies such as redeliver, rapamycin, ribavirin and other epigenetic drugs, such as BRD4 inhibitors, DNMT1 inhibitors and HDAC inhibitors, have been shown to potentially inhibit the action of the coronavirus.

Researchers have started to understand how viral proliferation can be prevented by epigenetics so that vaccines and therapeutics can be designed specifically to target virus replication mechanisms.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE EPIGENETICS MARKET SIZE

The expanding application of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy is expected to drive the epigenetics market size. Epigenetic drugs have evolved in terms of their specificity and efficiency, especially because of the possibility of using more effective transport and delivery systems.

The increasing investments from government and private organizations for R&D are expected to drive the growth of epigenetics market size. Rising needs to recognize epigenetic changes at the molecular level, and the production of therapeutic options is likely to inspire these organizations to finance research and development programs. In addition, programs such as the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) offer research efforts that work to explain the causes of cancer and its associated effects.

Diagnostic companies are developing new products such as antibodies specific for the detection of modifications and new upgraded kits for fast and effective detection of biomarkers. It is estimated that this would attract pharmaceutical firms to work together to produce therapeutic medicines that will work in favor of the market.

EPIGENETICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest epigenetics market share. North America's dominance is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer and the increasing partnership between major pharmaceutical companies to develop improved therapeutics. Governments in the region are promoting ongoing epigenetics research activities by financing them. In addition, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and continuous developments in diagnostic procedures are stimulating the growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable incomes, high unmet health needs of patients, increased awareness of early diagnosis, and the availability of effective treatment in developing countries such as India and China. The Asia Pacific is the most promising destination for market players due to the growing incidence of various forms of cancer in the region. The rise of the geriatric population is projected to further accelerate the growth of the industry.

EPIGENETICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Kits

ChIP Sequencing Kits



Bisulfite Conversion Kits



Whole Genome Amplification Kits



5-hmC & 5-mC Analysis Kits



RNA Sequencing Kits



Others

Reagents

Antibodies



Magnetic Beads



Histones



Buffers



Primers



Others

Enzymes

DNA Polymerases



Other DNA-Modifying Enzymes



DNA Ligases



Methyltransferases



Acetylases



Reverse Transcriptase



Other Protein-Modifying Enzymes



RNA Ligases



Others

Instruments

Next generation Sequencers



qPCRs



Mass Spectrometers



Sonicators

Others

By Application

Oncology

Solid Tumors



Liquid Tumors

Non-oncology

Metabolic diseases



Infectious diseases



Inflammatory diseases



Cardiovascular diseases



Other applications

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East & Africa

