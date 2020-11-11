IamFire Plc - Exercise of Warrants
London, November 11
11thNovember 2020
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "Company")
Exercise of Warrants
IamFire plc (AQSE: FIRE), an investment issuer focused on the identification of opportunities in the life sciences, technology and natural resource sector is pleased to announce that it has received notice to exercise warrants over 2,708,334 new ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares").
The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 2,708,334 at an exercise price, of £0.048 pence per ordinary share of £0.0025 pence each in the Company. Subscription monies of, £130,000 have been received by IamFire plc in respect of these exercises.
Admission of Shares & Total Voting Rights (TVRs)
Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE which is expected to occur on or around 18thNovember 2020 ("Admission"). Following the admission of the Warrant Shares, FIRE's ordinary issued share capital will comprise, 34,714,017 ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").
This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and following admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares of the Company currently traded on AQSE.
Director Warrant Exercise & PDMR
The Company has received binding warrant exercise notices for 1,041,667 and respective subscription monies of, £50,000 from Directors & Officers of the Company; Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer), Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman) & Jeremy Ross (Non-Executive Director).
Following the directors' warrant exercise, the following directors will be interested in:
|Director/Related Party
|Shares Currently Held
|Warrant Shares Exercised
|Total Shares After Admission of Warrant Shares
|% of Total Issued Share Capital
|Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
|3,216,667
|416,667
|3,633,334
|10.46%
|Marc T Bamber
|708,333
|208,333
|916,666
|2.64%
|Jeremy Ross
|516,667
|416,667
|933,334
|2.68%
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR, [Chief Executive Officer]
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|IamFire Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 416,667
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 3,633,334
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10th November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marc Turlough Bamber
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR, [Non-Executive Chairman]
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|IamFire Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 208,333
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 916,666
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10th November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeremy Ross
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR, [Non-Executive Director]
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|IamFire Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 416,667
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 933,334
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10th November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market