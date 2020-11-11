Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 17:46
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IamFire Plc - Exercise of Warrants

IamFire Plc - Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

London, November 11

11thNovember 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

IamFire plc (AQSE: FIRE), an investment issuer focused on the identification of opportunities in the life sciences, technology and natural resource sector is pleased to announce that it has received notice to exercise warrants over 2,708,334 new ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares").

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 2,708,334 at an exercise price, of £0.048 pence per ordinary share of £0.0025 pence each in the Company. Subscription monies of, £130,000 have been received by IamFire plc in respect of these exercises.

Admission of Shares & Total Voting Rights (TVRs)

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE which is expected to occur on or around 18thNovember 2020 ("Admission"). Following the admission of the Warrant Shares, FIRE's ordinary issued share capital will comprise, 34,714,017 ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").

This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and following admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares of the Company currently traded on AQSE.

Director Warrant Exercise & PDMR

The Company has received binding warrant exercise notices for 1,041,667 and respective subscription monies of, £50,000 from Directors & Officers of the Company; Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer), Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman) & Jeremy Ross (Non-Executive Director).

Following the directors' warrant exercise, the following directors will be interested in:

Director/Related PartyShares Currently HeldWarrant Shares ExercisedTotal Shares After Admission of Warrant Shares% of Total Issued Share Capital
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi3,216,667416,6673,633,33410.46%
Marc T Bamber708,333208,333916,6662.64%
Jeremy Ross516,667416,667933,3342.68%

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

IamFire plc:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

mb@iamfireplc.com

info@iamfireplc.com

Twitter:

Website:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBurns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, [Chief Executive Officer]
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameIamFire Plc
b)LEI213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.048416,667
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 416,667
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 3,633,334		N/A
e)Date of the transaction10th November 2020
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMarc Turlough Bamber
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, [Non-Executive Chairman]
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameIamFire Plc
b)LEI213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.048208,333
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 208,333
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 916,666		N/A
e)Date of the transaction10th November 2020
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeremy Ross
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, [Non-Executive Director]
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameIamFire Plc
b)LEI213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in IamFire Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for IamFire Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKTRF404
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.048416,667
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 416,667
- Price £0.048
Resulting holding: 933,334		N/A
e)Date of the transaction10th November 2020
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.