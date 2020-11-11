IamFire Plc - Exercise of Warrants

11thNovember 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

IamFire plc (AQSE: FIRE), an investment issuer focused on the identification of opportunities in the life sciences, technology and natural resource sector is pleased to announce that it has received notice to exercise warrants over 2,708,334 new ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares").

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 2,708,334 at an exercise price, of £0.048 pence per ordinary share of £0.0025 pence each in the Company. Subscription monies of, £130,000 have been received by IamFire plc in respect of these exercises.

Admission of Shares & Total Voting Rights (TVRs)

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE which is expected to occur on or around 18thNovember 2020 ("Admission"). Following the admission of the Warrant Shares, FIRE's ordinary issued share capital will comprise, 34,714,017 ordinary shares of £0.0025 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").

This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and following admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares of the Company currently traded on AQSE.

Director Warrant Exercise & PDMR

The Company has received binding warrant exercise notices for 1,041,667 and respective subscription monies of, £50,000 from Directors & Officers of the Company; Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer), Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman) & Jeremy Ross (Non-Executive Director).

Following the directors' warrant exercise, the following directors will be interested in:

Director/Related Party Shares Currently Held Warrant Shares Exercised Total Shares After Admission of Warrant Shares % of Total Issued Share Capital Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi 3,216,667 416,667 3,633,334 10.46% Marc T Bamber 708,333 208,333 916,666 2.64% Jeremy Ross 516,667 416,667 933,334 2.68%

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

