The 22nd High-Tech Fair (CHTF2020) kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangdong, China on November 11, 2020. The opening ceremony was attended by academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, global scientists, as well as consuls of Belgium, Austria, Spain, and Poland in China.

With a 140,000m2 exhibition area, the five-day event will gather 3,300 domestic and overseas exhibitors, and present more than 140 activities. The exhibition covers various high-tech fields, including IT, energy conservation, environmental protection, building technology, new energy, new materials, smart medical care, aerospace, optoelectronic display, smart city, and advanced manufacturing. In addition, China High-Tech Forum will be held concurrently, sharing insights of world experts and the latest trends in high-tech development.

At the fair, visitors are dazzled by a large number of innovative high-tech products, such as the glass-based MiniLED that can greatly improve the display effect of LCD products, Corerain's CAISA chip that can become an important engine in the smart era, and the graphene-reinforced composite coating that can promote the industrial application of new materials. Among them, 69 products were rated as "CHTF2020 Excellent Innovative Products".

In addition, many overseas exhibitors are eye-catching. The Russian delegation brought 17 exhibitors, including Kuzbass State Technical University and Russia Research Institute of Complex Problems of Cardiovascular Disease, to display core technologies involving radio science, 3D printing, nanomaterial, complex cardiovascular diseases, and clean energy.

The Brazilian delegation, participating in the fair for the first time, brought 29 high-tech companies to the online exhibition. They showcased their latest agricultural technologies such as the innovative sugarcane planting system, as well as digital communications, and more.

The China High-Tech Forum, as an integral part of CHTF2020, consists of multiple theme forums such as "New Era, Technology and Economy" and "Emerging Technologies Shaping the World". Academicians, top scientists and economists, as well as senior executives from well-known companies such as IBM, Huawei, Bosch, Fujitsu, Cisco, and China Mobile, delivered speeches and shared insights at the forum, focusing on technological innovation, win-win development, and post-pandemic development mode, etc.

