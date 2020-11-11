RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services and RegTech solutions for financial institutions, has been named the Best Data Provider for the asset management industry at WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards.

These awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise and celebrate the innovations addressing the buy side's most pressing business, regulatory, operational and technology needs. Being named Best Data Provider to the buy-side reflects RIMES' continued focus, for 25 years, on developing the industry's most extensive trusted managed data services that are independent of both data and technology providers.

Diarmuid O'Donovan, COO at RIMES commented: "Our primary goal is to make working with data more efficient and effective for the asset management industry. We are proud of our win at this year's Awards in recognition of our experience, dedication and expertise in data management. This win highlights how we've continued to innovate and deliver for our clients, providing them with the agility to adapt their data strategies during these ongoing challenging and complex market conditions."

This marks the 13th time that RIMES has won this accolade and is the fifth award the company has won this year, including

Best Managed Service for Reference Data at Waters' Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards

Best Data Management Product at the HFM European Technology Awards 2020

Best Ops Data Management Solution for the fifth consecutive year at the FTF Technology Innovation Awards 2020

Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation award at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards.

RIMES Managed Data Services (MDS) are the industry's most extensive and trusted managed data services that are independent of both data and technology providers. MDS provide a comprehensive service, fulfilling all of your data needs including the sourcing, validation, mastering and highly customised delivery of data across your organisation, arming diverse business users with the information and insights they need to succeed.

ENDS

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005688/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Ferrari

marketing@rimes.com

+1-212-381-9000