Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange 11-Nov-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET The following company will be withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business today, 11/11/2020. SUMNER GROUP MINING PLC Symbol: SUGM ISIN: JE00BDFKM100 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 87584 EQS News ID: 1146952 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd10eb411a26207ca6a580d36b296aa4&application_id=1146952&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 11, 2020 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)