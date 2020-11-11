The cold pressed juices market is expected to grow by USD 237.77 million during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of about 6% during 2020-2024. The research report predicts the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID19. Besides, the growing consumer preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices will continue to provide significant opportunities for cold pressed juice manufacturers over the next few years

The report on the cold pressed juices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market will be driven by the high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices.

The cold pressed juices market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape.

Based on the product, the market saw high demand for conventional cold-pressed juices in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the lower cost and easy availability of conventional cold-pressed juices compared to organic cold-pressed juices.

About 57% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is driven by factors such as convenience, health benefits, and the easy availability of cold-pressed juices.

