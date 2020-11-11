The cold pressed juices market is expected to grow by USD 237.77 million during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of about 6% during 2020-2024. The research report predicts the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID19. Besides, the growing consumer preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices will continue to provide significant opportunities for cold pressed juice manufacturers over the next few years
The report on the cold pressed juices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market will be driven by the high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices.
The cold pressed juices market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape.
Based on the product, the market saw high demand for conventional cold-pressed juices in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the lower cost and easy availability of conventional cold-pressed juices compared to organic cold-pressed juices.
About 57% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is driven by factors such as convenience, health benefits, and the easy availability of cold-pressed juices.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cold pressed juices market covers the following areas:
Cold Pressed Juices Market Sizing
Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast
Cold Pressed Juices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- CEDAR Juice
- Evergreen Juices Inc.
- MOJU Ltd.
- Organic Press Juices Co LLC
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Pressed Juicery Inc.
- Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Coca Cola Co.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Conventional Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fruit and vegetable blend juices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fruit juices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vegetable juices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
