Technavio estimates the global automotive power window motor market to register an incremental growth of USD 518.04 million with a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant reduction in the production of automotive components by OEMs. However, post the crisis, the demand for passenger cars is expected to increase and intensify the competition in the automotive industry. This will encourage automotive OEMs to focus on the development of several differentiated products, such as automotive power window motors, thereby influencing the market growth.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsuba Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA are among some of the major players in the market. Technavio advises vendors to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of the power window system will be instrumental in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high chances of power window motor malfunctioning might challenge the growth of vendors.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Automotive Power Window Motor Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Based on the application, the market witnessed increased demand for automotive power window motors from the passenger cars segment. This is because most of the modern cars now come equipped with power window systems as a standard and essential feature. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

During the forecast period, about 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Automakers operating in the region are introducing advanced safety and convenience features such as telematics in mid-level and entry-level vehicles to attract customers. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the automotive power window motor market in APAC.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive power window motor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Power Window Motor Market Size

Automotive Power Window Motor Market Trends

Automotive Power Window Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of anti-pinch technology in power window systems as one of the prime trends driving the automotive power window motor market size over the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power window motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive power window motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive power window motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power window motor market, vendors

