Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships 43 Weigh-Ins Are Over; All That's Left is Fight Night on Nov. 11 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / The official weigh-in event for Xtreme Fighting Championships 43 took place today in Atlanta. All fights will go ahead as scheduled on Nov. 11 for XFC 43, the organization's historic relaunch event.

The top five bouts will take place LIVE on NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, and Combate Channel. The preliminary card is available LIVE and FREE on FITE TV.

Guilherme Faria: 136

Andre Soukhamthath: 136

Main Event

Jessica Aguilar: 115

Danielle Taylor: 115

Co-Main Event

Jarel Askew: 155

Kenny Cross: 157

Joziro Boye: 156

Kurt Holobaugh: 156

XFC Lightweight Tournament bout

Austin Bashi: 134.8

Enzo Perez: 134

YoungGuns Series bout

Scott Hudson: 155

D'Juan Owens: 155

XFC Lightweight Tournament bout

Bradley Desir: 169.5

Carson Hardman: 169.5

XFC Welterweight Tournament bout

Spencer Jebb: 169.5

Bobby Nash: 170

XFC Welterweight Tournament bout

Jose Caceres: 156

Tom O'Connor: 155

XFC Lightweight Tournament bout

LaRue Burley: 170.5

Alex Sanchez: 170.5

XFC Welterweight Tournament bout

Ryan Dickson: 169

Mike Hill: 171

XFC Welterweight Tournament bout

Nick Horton: 170

Luis Navarro: 171

YoungGuns Series bout

About XFC

