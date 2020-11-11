Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships 43 Weigh-Ins Are Over; All That's Left is Fight Night on Nov. 11 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / The official weigh-in event for Xtreme Fighting Championships 43 took place today in Atlanta. All fights will go ahead as scheduled on Nov. 11 for XFC 43, the organization's historic relaunch event.
The top five bouts will take place LIVE on NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, and Combate Channel. The preliminary card is available LIVE and FREE on FITE TV.
Guilherme Faria: 136
Andre Soukhamthath: 136
Main Event
Jessica Aguilar: 115
Danielle Taylor: 115
Co-Main Event
Jarel Askew: 155
Kenny Cross: 157
Joziro Boye: 156
Kurt Holobaugh: 156
XFC Lightweight Tournament bout
Austin Bashi: 134.8
Enzo Perez: 134
YoungGuns Series bout
Scott Hudson: 155
D'Juan Owens: 155
XFC Lightweight Tournament bout
Bradley Desir: 169.5
Carson Hardman: 169.5
XFC Welterweight Tournament bout
Spencer Jebb: 169.5
Bobby Nash: 170
XFC Welterweight Tournament bout
Jose Caceres: 156
Tom O'Connor: 155
XFC Lightweight Tournament bout
LaRue Burley: 170.5
Alex Sanchez: 170.5
XFC Welterweight Tournament bout
Ryan Dickson: 169
Mike Hill: 171
XFC Welterweight Tournament bout
Nick Horton: 170
Luis Navarro: 171
YoungGuns Series bout
About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States and Telemundo, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.
