Technavio has been monitoring the ELT market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 69.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005665/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled English Language Training (ELT) Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the ELT market in China. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Introduction of live streaming English language courses is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 22% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 69.51 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Sprout4Future, TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co., and Xueda Education Group, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The emergence of m-learning is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the Institutional Learners market?
The institutional learners region will contribute to 62% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Sprout4Future, TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co., and Xueda Education Group are some of the major market participants. The emergence of m-learning will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this english language training market in china forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation
English Language Training Market in China is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Institutional Learners
- Individual Learners
- Learning methods
- Classroom-based
- Online
- Blended
English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The english language training market in china report covers the following areas:
- ELT market in China Size
- English Language Training Market in China Trends
- English Language Training Market in China Industry Analysis
This study identifies introduction of live streaming English language courses as one of the prime reasons driving the ELT market in China growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist english language training market in china growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the english language training market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the english language training market in china
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of english language training market in china vendors
