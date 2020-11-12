smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, was recognised as the Best FX Aggregator at the 2020 e-FX Asia Awards this week.

This award recognises that smartTrade's LiquidityFX platform enables clients to access the best possible liquidity, smart order routing and execution algos. Clients using the platform see clear improvements to trading in both the majors as well as amongst less liquid currency pairs. Trading is supported by smartTrade's recognised track record in innovation, investment and with a long-term commitment to quality solutions for clients.

smartTrade has won the Best FX Aggregator award for the second year running, a testament to the firm's position as the only end-to-end platform dedicated to the needs of all forex exchange market participants.

Aggregation, smart Order Routing and execution algos are an integral part of smartTrade's award-winning LiquidityFX platform. LiquidityFX offers low latency access to more than 130 liquidity providers, ECNs and MBPs. LiquidityFX goes far beyond simple liquidity aggregation as it provides the tools for Banks to price and profitability re-distribute this liquidity to their corporate, institutional and retail franchises. smartTrade technology allows customers to successfully manage Spot, Forward, Swap, NDFs and Options amongst other asset classes under the most challenging market conditions such as the ones recently observed in March.

smartTrade co-founder and chief executive officer David Vincent said: "Banks and other financial institutions are under incredible pressure to reduce their cost base and to ensure the best liquidity and best execution. smartTrade's end-to-end solution provides its clients a predictable cost model independent of volumes and LPs, and ensures harmonious relationships between LPs and downstream banks. We allow banks to curate the type, quality and volume of flows that are matched with their LPs.

We are particularly proud of this recognition, it is a real testament to the value we provide."

This is set to continue in the year ahead, as smartTrade is adding additional types, models and hedging strategies to its Options offering, along with more sophisticated execution algos capabilities and analytics.

About smartTrade

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005045/en/

Contacts:

Lara Michel Head of Marketing smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net