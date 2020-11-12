Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2020: Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport

FRA's cargo throughput achieves strong performance - Fraport Group airports worldwide report mixed results
FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap - In October 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served some 1.1 million passengers - an 83.4 percent decline compared to the same month last year. FRA's cumulative traffic during the January-to-October 2020 period fell by 71.6 percent, because of low passenger demand resulting from the persisting travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, Frankfurt Airport recorded very positive cargo performance, exceeding year-on-year levels for the first time since 15 months. In October 2020, FRA's cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) grew by 1.6 percent to 182,061 metric tons - with cargo-only flights more than compensating for the ongoing capacity constraints for "belly freight" (transported on passenger aircraft). This high cargo demand can be attributed mainly to the upturn in global trade and the solid performance of the Eurozone's industrial sector.
Aircraft movements at FRA decreased by 62.8 percent year-on-year to 17,105 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted by 59.5 percent to about 1.1 million metric tons.
Across the Group, Fraport's international airport portfolio continued to register widely varying traffic performance in October 2020. Some Group airports - particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru - reported noticeably smaller declines in passenger traffic on a percentage basis compared to the preceding month.
Traffic at Slovenia'sLjubljana airport (LJU) fell by 89.1 percent year-on-year to 10,775 passengers. The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic sink by 57.5 percent to 569,453 passengers. Peru's capital city airport in Lima (LIM) reported an 82.8 percent drop in traffic to 345,315 passengers, due to of the ongoing strong travel restrictions in international traffic.
At the 14 Greek regional airports, traffic decreased by 55.3 percent to some 1.1 million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) together welcomed 56,415 passengers in October 2020, down 61.3 percent year-on-year.
Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a 55.3 percent drop in traffic to approximately 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month.Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg recorded a 33.3 percent fall in traffic to around 1.1 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) received about 3.6 million passengers - representing a 12.7 percent dip in traffic compared to the same month last year.
Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.
Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Telephone: +49 69 690-70553
Corporate Communications
E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
www.fraport.com
For further information about Fraport AG please click here.
January
February
Jan-Feb
March
Jan-March
Q 1
April
Jan-Apr
May
Jan-May
June
Jan-Jun
Q 2
1stHY
Passengers
2020
4,620,966
4,372,562
8,993,528
2,124,005
11,117,533
11,117,533
188,078
11,305,611
272,826
11,578,437
599,314
12,177,751
1,060,218
12,177,751
2019
4,652,187
4,554,345
9,206,532
5,592,516
14,799,048
14,799,048
6,039,842
20,838,890
6,225,994
27,064,884
6,580,587
33,645,471
18,846,423
33,645,471
Change %
-0.7
-4.0
-2.3
-62.0
-24.9
-24.9
-96.9
-45.7
-95.6
-57.2
-90.9
-63.8
-94.4
-63.8
Cargo (ld. + unld. + transit) (t)
2020
149,217
148,500
297,717
167,279
464,996
464,996
141,337
606,333
160,502
766,835
145,562
912,396
447,400
912,396
2019
163,332
161,366
324,698
202,452
527,151
527,151
178,342
705,493
185,701
891,194
174,392
1,065,586
538,435
1,065,586
Change %
-8.6
-8.0
-8.3
-17.4
-11.8
-11.8
-20.7
-14.1
-13.6
-14.0
-16.5
-14.4
-16.9
-14.4
Cargo (ld. + unld.) (t)
2020
146,645
146,105
292,751
164,806
457,557
457,557
138,065
595,621
157,380
753,001
141,911
894,912
437,355
894,912
2019
161,466
158,862
320,328
198,700
519,028
519,028
174,895
693,923
182,235
876,158
171,444
1,047,602
528,574
1,047,602
Change %
-9.2
-8.0
-8.6
-17.1
-11.8
-11.8
-21.1
-14.2
-13.6
-14.1
-17.2
-14.6
-17.3
-14.6
- Air Freight (t)
2020
142,066
142,882
284,948
162,557
447,505
447,505
138,406
585,911
156,324
742,235
141,144
883,379
435,874
883,379
(ld. + unld. + transit) (t)
2019
156,159
154,587
310,746
194,646
505,392
505,392
171,050
676,442
178,272
854,714
168,096
1,022,810
517,418
1,022,810
Change %
-9.0
-7.6
-8.3
-16.5
-11.5
-11.5
-19.1
-13.4
-12.3
-13.2
-16.0
-13.6
-15.8
-13.6
- Mail (t)
2020
7,151
5,618
12,769
4,722
17,491
17,491
2,931
20,422
4,178
24,600
4,418
29,017
11,526
29,017
(ld. + unld. + transit) (t)
2019
7,173
6,779
13,952
7,807
21,759
21,759
7,292
29,050
7,429
36,480
6,296
42,776
21,017
42,776
Change %
-0.3
-17.1
-8.5
-39.5
-19.6
-19.6
-59.8
-29.7
-43.8
-32.6
-29.8
-32.2
-45.2
-32.2
ATMs (1)
2020
36,391
35,857
72,248
22,838
95,086
95,086
6,512
101,598
7,764
109,362
9,331
118,693
23,607
118,693
2019
37,676
36,849
74,525
42,056
116,581
116,581
43,683
160,264
46,181
206,445
45,871
252,316
135,735
252,316
Change %
-3.4
-2.7
-3.1
-45.7
-18.4
-18.4
-85.1
-36.6
-83.2
-47.0
-79.7
-53.0
-82.6
-53.0
MTOW (arr.) in metric tonnes (1)
2020
2,323,141
2,221,905
4,545,046
1,611,719
6,156,764
6,156,764
664,022
6,820,786
776,676
7,597,462
758,935
8,356,397
2,199,633
8,356,397
2019
2,372,825
2,281,460
4,654,285
2,649,601
7,303,886
7,303,886
2,668,593
9,972,479
2,816,707
12,789,187
2,810,214
15,599,400
8,295,514
15,599,400
Change %
-2.1
-2.6
-2.3
-39.2
-15.7
-15.7
-75.1
-31.6
-72.4
-40.6
-73.0
-46.4
-73.5
-46.4
Traffic Units (arr. + dep. + transit)
2020
6,113,133
5,857,563
11,970,696
3,796,799
15,767,495
15,767,495
1,601,445
17,368,941
1,877,843
19,246,784
2,054,929
21,301,713
5,534,218
21,301,713
2019
6,285,509
6,168,005
12,453,514
7,617,040
20,070,553
20,070,553
7,823,263
27,893,816
8,083,007
35,976,823
8,324,506
44,301,329
24,230,775
44,301,329
Change %
-2.7
-5.0
-3.9
-50.2
-21.4
-21.4
-79.5
-37.7
-76.8
-46.5
-75.3
-51.9
-77.2
-51.9
Traffic Units (arr.+dep.)
2020
6,078,818
5,828,629
11,907,447
3,770,323
15,677,770
15,677,770
1,568,164
17,245,934
1,845,986
19,091,921
2,018,097
21,110,018
5,432,248
21,110,018
2019
6,258,447
6,135,562
12,394,009
7,566,878
19,960,887
19,960,887
7,781,658
27,742,545
8,039,704
35,782,249
8,283,723
44,065,972
24,105,085
44,065,972
Change %
-2.9
-5.0
-3.9
-50.2
-21.5
-21.5
-79.8
-37.8
-77.0
-46.6
-75.6
-52.1
-77.5
-52.1
PAX/PAX-ATM (2)
2020
135.7
130.6
133.2
106.8
127.2
127.2
60.5
124.9
79.9
123.2
101.4
122.0
85.3
122.0
2019
132.5
132.6
132.5
143.1
136.3
136.3
147.3
139.4
144.1
140.4
152.9
142.7
148.1
142.7
Change %
2.5
-1.6
0.5
-25.4
-6.7
-6.7
-58.9
-10.4
-44.6
-12.2
-33.7
-14.5
-42.4
-14.5
Seat Load Factor
2020
73.3%
70.5%
71.9%
54.2%
67.7%
67.7%
20.1%
65.1%
24.4%
62.6%
56.8%
62.3%
34.1%
62.3%
2019
72.4%
72.9%
72.6%
78.0%
74.6%
74.6%
80.8%
76.3%
78.9%
76.9%
82.7%
77.9%
80.8%
77.9%
Change %P
0.9
-2.4
-0.7
-23.8
-6.9
-6.9
-60.7
-11.2
-54.5
-14.2
-25.9
-15.6
-46.7
-15.6
Punctionality
2020
82.7%
80.4%
81.6%
86.1%
82.6%
82.6%
79.2%
82.4%
79.3%
82.2%
82.4%
82.2%
80.5%
82.2%
2019
75.6%
83.1%
79.3%
71.5%
76.5%
76.5%
74.9%
76.1%
68.0%
74.3%
64.4%
72.5%
69.0%
72.5%
Change %P
7.0
-2.7
2.2
14.6
6.1
6.1
4.3
6.3
11.3
7.9
17.9
9.7
11.5
9.7
Notes: (1) only civil traffic (2) scheduled and charter traffic