

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Thursday that in October 2020, Frankfurt Airport served about 1.1 million passengers, a decrease of 83.4 percent year-on-year. Cumulative over the first ten months of the year, the number of passengers fell by 71.6 percent.



The company noted that the fall in the number of passengers reflected the extensive travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, cargo volume developed positively in the month. The volume of air freight and air mail grew by 1.6 percent to 182,061 tons.



The number of flight movements at Frankfurt Airport fell by 62.8 percent year-on-year to 17,105 take-offs and landings in October.



At the airports in the company's international portfolio, the passenger numbers in October again varied widely. At some locations - particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru - the percentage decreases were significantly lower than in the previous month.



Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports served some 1.1 million passengers in October, a 55.3 percent decline from last year.



