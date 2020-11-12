Anzeige
12.11.2020 | 07:52
SDLP - Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Members

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 18, 2020. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 23, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material will be posted on our website http://www.seadrillpartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:
Seadrillpartners@seadrill.com
+44 (0)20 8811 4700

