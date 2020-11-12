Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2020 Interim Management Statement

Contact:

Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2020 Interim Management Statement

Guernsey, 12 November 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedhas released its interim management statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Q3 2020 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted Net Asset Value ("NAV") 1 of €13.8 million, or €7.46 per share2, up €0.20 per share vs. €7.26 per share at 30 June 2020 due to:

Valuation increases: €0.20 per share increase (4%) in the valuation of the remaining three real estate fund investments.

€0.07 per share increase (12%) in the valuation of the remaining three NPL and other loan interests. Reserve and legacy movements of (€0.07) per share.





Q2 2020 NAV Q3 CASH Movement Q3 FV Movement Q3 2020 NAV € million € per share € million € per share € million € per share € million € per share Real Estate Funds 10.3 5.57 (2.2) (1.19) 0.4 0.20 8.5 4.58 Italian NPLs & Other Loans 1.1 0.60 (0.0) (0.00) 0.1 0.07 1.2 0.67 Net Corporate Cash3 2.0 1.09 2.2 1.19 (0.1) (0.07) 4.1 2.21 Adjusted NAV 13.4 7.26 - - 0.4 0.20 13.8 7.46

CASH & MARKET OUTLOOK

The Company received €2.2 million from its investments in the quarter, with €1.2 million from Real Estate Fund Investment I (~82% of its Q2'20 NAV) and €1.0 million from Real Estate Fund Investment II (~24% of its Q2'20 NAV). With the uncertainty of another COVID related lockdown looming in Italy, the Directors have elected to retain these cash proceeds in the Company until there is greater certainty around the impact this could have on the Italian residential real estate market. The cash received in the quarter, along with the prudent management of cash reserves, leaves the Company well capitalised to maximize the value of its remaining assets and to weather the uncertainty that COVID-19 has created.

The Company's current assets comprise: Interests in two real estate redevelopment funds where construction is fully completed. The units are in the process of being sold, however the sales pace is impacted by the continued uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. Both developments offer luxury residential apartments with high specification furnishings in Rome. Interests in a public fund which, following the sale of its remaining real estate assets in 2019, is in the process of being liquidated with its residual assets predominantly comprising cash. Residual minority interests in three predominantly secured NPL & Other Loan pools.



1 In light of the Realisation Plan announced on 18 November 2019, the Adjusted NAV reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under the IFRS NAV. The IFRS NAV as at 30 September 2020 is €30.5 million, or €16.46 per share.

2 Per share calculations for Eurocastle throughout this document are based on the weighted average shares of 1,853,328 for the period under review.

3 Reflects corporate cash net of liabilities and additional reserves.