

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased 4.8 percent to 55.31 million euros from previous year's 52.79 million euros. Earnings per share stood at 0.66 euro, up from 0.63 euro last year.



The pre-tax profit increased 3.7 percent to 81.4 million euros from 78.5 million euros a year ago.



Total consolidated sales grew 6.1 percent to 424.05 million euros from 399.69 million euros last year. Consolidated sales rose 5.2 percent to 421.0 million euros from last year's 400.1 million euros. External sales grew 4 percent to 481.6 million euros.



The number of units sold in the third quarter of 2020 stood at 1.98 million pairs of glasses, down from last year's 2.06 million pairs.



Fielmann recorded a swift economic recovery since May, that accelerated from July to September.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect earnings before taxes of more than 140 million euros, compared to last year's 253.81 million euros; external sales of more than 1.6 billion euros, compared to previous year's 1.76 billion euros; and net group sales of more than 1.4 billion euros, compared to previous year's 1.52 billion euros.



Despite the strong measures taken by various Governments to contain the second wave of the pandemic, Fielmann said it remains confident to emerge from the crisis in a position of strength.



The company is also confident to enter at least one new market within the next 9 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIELMANN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de