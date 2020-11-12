DJ Arix to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Arix Bioscience plc Arix to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference LONDON, 12 November 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Dr. Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, is scheduled to participate in an analyst led fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, at 10:35am GMT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. After the conference, an archived replay will be available on the company's website at the same address. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. For more information please visit: www.arixbioscience.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)